FleetMining unveils a new crypto cloud-mining offering, bringing benefits to BTC, XRP, and ETH investors.

By: Tronweekly
2025/10/03 19:31
FleetMining

The shutdown of the US government on 1 October 2025 led to market uncertainty. In this piece we’ll break down the impact the shutdown has had on the crypto ecosystem and how cloud mining (for example, FleetMining) can help turn volatility into a daily stream of cash.

On October 1, 2025, the U.S. federal government officially shut down, suspending some services, forcing some employees to take leave, and causing significant short-term market volatility. In this situation, investors have two practical priorities: first, protecting their portfolios from political and fiscal events; second, preparing for cash maturities during this period of uncertainty.

Safe-haven assets like Treasury bonds or cash offer a balance between liquidity and yield, but typically lack the ability to generate rapid daily cash flow. Meanwhile, some funds are considering crypto assets as an alternative due to their decentralized nature and global tradability. More importantly, cloud mining offers holders a way to convert price-based assets into cash-flowing assets. Cloud mining is centered around “computing power as a service”—meaning investors don’t need to directly purchase, set up, and maintain specific hardware. Instead, they can mine cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin by renting or purchasing computing power provided by a company. The platform hosts the mining equipment in data centers around the world, handles all management and maintenance, and provides users with a proportional share of the profits. For investors who require daily cash flow, this means you receive a predictable daily income in US dollars or stablecoins for the duration of the contract, regardless of market price fluctuations.

FleetMining: Putting the concept into a practical platform

The example of FleetMining, whose contracts enable deposits also in different currencies (BTC/ETH/XRP/USDT) and do not require high initial investments, but instead present a transparent schedule of settlement. “If we adopt ‘free contract + short-term contract’ model, investors are set to check the deposit → daily settle → withdraw process and then consider expanding their investment or compound.

Get Started

1.Go to the official website fleetmining. com and sign up to get your bonus ($15-$100). 

2.Deposit: Deposit over ten cryptocurrencies including BTC/ETH/XRP/USDT.

3. Select a contract: Pick a plan depending on your goal and period → Start with one click → Daily settlement starts from the following day.

Some contract examples

PlanInvestmentDaily ReturnDuration (days)Total Return
Starter Miner$100$3.002$106
Starter Miner$500$6.255$531.25
Standard Miner$3,000$45.0015$3,675
Standard Miner$6,000$96.0020$7,920
Advanced Miner$30,000$540.0045$54,300
Advanced Miner$200,000$3,80055$409,000
Advanced Miner$300,000$6,00060$660,000

FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)

Where would a government shutdown leave the crypto market?

In the short run, that makes it more volatile, but in the long run, decentralization gives it hedging value.

Is cloud mining beginner friendly?

Yes, with a low threshold and no hardware required, it is recommended to start with small amounts and short cycles.

Are earnings really settled daily?

Yes, earnings are distributed daily during the contract period, withdrawable or reinvestable.

Can I participate with XRP?

Yes, so it supports BTC/ETH/XRP/USDT and other main stream cryptocurrencies.

Conclusion & CTA

The U.S. government shutdown is a reminder of traditional finance’s uncertainty. And in such a world, investors want not just potential price appreciation but also dependable cash flow.

·Cloud Mining (FleetMining) is a light-asset, daily-settlement and reinvestable method.

·You can build your own cash flow base, starting small and short term.

·�� Log in to the FleetMining website now, choose a short-term, low-cost contract, and run through the cycle from deposit → daily settlement → withdrawal.

For more information, visit fleetmining. com or install the FleetMining App.

Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
