Fleetwood Mac Rocks Back To No. 1, Replacing One Of Today’s Hottest Stars

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 23:15
Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours returns to No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums chart, marking its seventh time atop the tally as it replaces MGK’s Lost Americana. HOLLYWOOD – SEPTEMBER 18: Members of Fleetwood Mac from left: John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham on the SECOND ANNUAL ROCK MUSIC AWARDS. Image dated September 18, 1976. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

CBS via Getty Images

Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours never strays too far from the upper reaches of most of the Billboard charts it regularly inhabits. The set has spent hundreds of weeks on almost all of the lists where it can be found frame after frame, and it’s rare to see the decades-old classic slip outside the top 10, especially on tallies that look only at rock music.

Fleetwood Mac’s Grammy-winning set is back in charge of one chart as it ascends several spaces and replaces the latest album by one of today’s hottest musical stars.

Rumours Rocks Back to No. 1

Rumours finds its way back to No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums chart this week. Last time around, Fleetwood Mac sat at No. 4 on the list of the most-consumed rock releases in the country, but now Rumours has regained control of the genre-focused roster.

Fleetwood Mac Replaces MGK at No. 1

Rumours earns its seventh stay in first place on the Top Rock Albums chart. Last week’s winner, Lost Americana by MGK (formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly), dips from the summit to No. 3. Meanwhile, Noah Kahan’s Stick Season, a former champion itself, improves from fifth place to second.

Greatest Hits Joins Rumours on the Chart

Fleetwood Mac fills two spaces on the Top Rock Albums chart at the moment. As Rumours ascends to No. 1, the group’s Greatest Hits compilation breaks back onto the tally at No. 18 after previously climbing as high as No. 4, but not finding space on the list just days ago.

Rumours Climbs on Almost Every Billboard List

Rumours is on the rise on almost every Billboard chart. The pop-rock project nearly reconquers the Top Rock & Alternative Albums tally as it shoots from No. 4 to No. 2. On the Vinyl Albums list, it rebounds back inside the top 10, landing at No. 9.

Rumours also climbs from No. 21 to No. 17 on the Billboard 200, but simultaneously falls five spots to No. 25 on the Top Album Sales chart.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/29/fleetwood-mac-rocks-back-to-no-1-replacing-one-of-todays-hottest-stars/

