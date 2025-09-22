Fleetwood Mac’s Masterpiece Reaches A Historic Milestone

Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours hits 650 weeks on the Billboard 200, securing its place among the longest-charting albums in U.S. history while still holding inside the top 40. CIRCA 1977: (L-R) Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks and John McVie of the rock group ‘Fleetwood Mac’ pose for a portrait in circa 1977. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) getty

Ever since Fleetwood Mac released Rumours in the mid-1970s, the album has remained one of the most successful of all time – not just American history, but all around the world. The pop-rock project has sold tens of millions of copies globally and produced some of the most beloved singles of all time. Even decades after its initial drop, Rumours remains a favorite among millions, and the kind of title that maintains a constant presence on multiple Billboard charts.

This week, as Americans continue to consume Rumours in huge numbers, the set reaches an incredible milestone on the most competitive albums tally in the United States — one which only a handful of projects have reached.

Rumours Hits 650 Weeks on the Albums Chart

Rumours reaches 650 weeks on the Billboard 200 as of this frame. The tally is the main albums roster in America, and it ranks the most consumed EPs and full-lengths using a methodology that blends pure sales with streaming activity.

Is Rumours Still In The Top 40?

Amazingly, Rumours continues to live inside the top 40 on the Billboard 200 this frame. The set dips from No. 21 to No. 27 this period.

How Many No. 1 Albums Has Fleetwood Mac Earned?

Rumours is counted among Fleetwood Mac’s four champions on the Billboard 200, and it easily ranks as the group’s longest-running winner. The outfit’s 1975 self-titled release and The Dance both managed just one stay at the summit, while Mirage racked up five frames ruling in the 1980s. Rumours first reached No. 1 in April 1977 and went on to spend 31 frames running the show.

Rumours Moves Nearly 20,000 Units A Week

Despite its age, Rumours managed to shift 19,900 equivalent units throughout the U.S. last week, according to data shared by Luminate. That figure is down almost 11% from the prior period, when it moved 22,200 copies. Included in the nearly 20,000 units are a little more than 2,800 sales.

Which Billboard Charts Feature Rumours Right Now?

Rumours lives on half a dozen Billboard charts this week, which is not uncommon for the blockbuster. The set falls to No. 31 on the Top Streaming Albums list as it nears its first year on that tally.

Fleetwood Mac also holds steady on the Top Rock Albums, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, and Top Album Sales charts, where Rumours appears at Nos. 3, 4, and 36, respectively. The full-length does climb on just one tally in the U.S., as the bestseller inches north from No. 19 to No. 17 on the Vinyl Albums ranking.

Fleetwood Mac Joins Drake

Rumours is just the fourteenth album in history to make it to 650 weeks on the Billboard 200. The most recent addition to that club before this week was Drake’s Take Care, which is now up to 654 stays. The next entry will almost certainly be Back in Black from AC/DC, as that hard-rocking full-length has already racked up 644 stays.

Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon Leads

The all-time record for most weeks on the Billboard 200 still belongs to The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd. That pioneering rock effort only needs 10 more frames to become the first title to hit 1,000. Legend, the beloved compilation from Bob Marley and the Wailers, only recently became the second to cross 900.

How Fleetwood Mac Turned Turmoil Into Rumours

Fleetwood Mac delivered Rumours in February 1977 after recording it the year prior. The group’s eleventh album was mired in difficulty, as band members were breaking up with one another and struggling with drug problems. But all of that fueled the creativity and helped turn the set into both a commercial and critical win. The album produced four singles, including “Go Your Own Way,” “Dreams,” and “Don’t Stop,” and Rumours ended up winning Album of the Year at the 1978 Grammys.

Fleetwood Mac’s Greatest Hits Climbs Alongside Rumours

Fleetwood Mac sees two full-lengths appear on multiple Billboard charts this week. The band’s Greatest Hits compilation climbs on both the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart and the Billboard 200, and it holds at No. 19 on the Top Rock Albums list. Greatest Hits includes multiple tracks from Rumours, and yet there’s enough demand for Fleetwood Mac’s most famous tunes that the two often chart side-by-side.