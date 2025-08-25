FLock.io becomes sole AI training partner for Hong Kong government’s HKGAI

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/25
HKGAI has formed a strategic partnership with FLock.io, appointing it as the centre’s sole decentralised AI training provider to enhance government and public sector efficiency.

Summary
  • Under the partnership, FLock.io will leverage federated learning to develop domain-specific AI models, allowing secure collaboration across institutions without centralising sensitive data.
  • The partnership follows HKGAI’s launch of its first large-scale generative AI model, HKGAI V1, in February this year.

The Hong Kong Generative AI Research and Development Centre (HKGAI), founded in 2023 under the Hong Kong government’s InnoHK initiative as the city’s flagship generative AI hub, has entered into a strategic partnership with FLock.io, a provider of decentralised AI infrastructure.

Under the agreement announced today, FLock.io will serve as HKGAI’s sole decentralised AI training partner, leveraging its federated learning technology to support the development of domain-specific AI models for government and public sector efficiency. This will enable multiple institutions to collaborate securely on model training without centralising sensitive data.

“This strategic alliance demonstrates powerful support for FLock.io’s unique federated learning protocol by one of Asia’s leading government-backed AI institutions,” commented Jiahao Sun, CEO of FLock.io. “We’re excited to introduce decentralised AI infrastructure into public sector operations, driving efficiency, innovation, and real-world impact.”

The partnership with FLock.io follows HKGAI’s launch of its inaugural large-scale generative AI model, HKGAI V1.

It also comes on the heels FLock.io’s recent announcement of a collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme, where FLock.io is serving as an AI strategic partner and mentor in the UNDP’s SDG Blockchain Accelerator, supporting pilot projects in climate risk modelling, energy planning, social protection and supply chain transparency.

