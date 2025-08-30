FloHockey Adds The OHL And QMJHL To Its Expansive Streaming Portfolio

Michael Misa and teammates take a group photo after the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game on January 15, 2025 in Brantford, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images) Getty Images

For hardcore hockey fans, a subscription to FloHockey will deliver more value than ever this fall.

On Tuesday, the streaming service based out of Austin, Texas announced that it is adding the Ontario Hockey League to its offerings for the 2025-26 season.

The news comes less than three months after FloHockey added the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League to its portfolio in June. Both deals run for seven years.

And while the headlines this summer have been about the players from Canada’s major junior ranks who have elected to make the jump to college hockey, there will still be plenty of talent to watch on FloHockey this fall.

FloHockey CEO Josh Siskin Courtesy: FloHockey

“You look at the 2025 NHL draft — 70 percent of NHL drafted prospects from last year are now in FloHockey leagues moving forward,” said FloHockey CEO Josh Siskin. “The OHL, the QMJHL, the USHL, go down the list. If you’re a fan of hockey and want to see the stars of tomorrow, three-quarters of them, almost, will be available on FloHockey.”

Some of the prospects who are expected to skate in the OHL this season include No. 5 pick Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds), No. 8 pick Jake O’Brien (Brantford Bulldogs) and No. 12 pick Jack Nesbitt (Windsor Spitfires). That list could also include No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer if he does not earn a roster spot with the New York Islanders — turning 18 on Sept. 5, he is not eligible to be assigned to the American Hockey League, so he’d return to the Erie Otters.

The third circuit under the umbrella of the Canadian Hockey League, the Western Hockey League, has gone down a different path. In March, the WHL inked a multi-year agreement with another Texas-based streamer, Victory+, which offers free ad-supported games to the league’s fans around the world.

FloHockey will also feature AHL games again this fall, along with other minor pro leagues including the ECHL and the Southern Professional Hockey League. The streamer’s portfolio also includes lower-level junior leagues, youth hockey and a suite of English-commentary games from Sweden’s top league, the SHL.

A single subscription, billed monthly or annually, grants users access to all content on FloSports — more than 25 sports. According to Siskin, hockey is one of the platform’s ‘priority’ verticals along with the likes of motor sports, wrestling, grappling, track and field, and cheer.

In a fragmented market, Siskin believes that FloHockey’s broad scope sets it apart.

“For us, we think our model works really well,” he said. “We have 20,000-plus games. We have 40 league partners. Maybe you come to watch the ‘O’ or the ‘Q’ but that guy that was the star of your team — whether it’s the London Knights or Muskegon or whoever —now they’re playing in the East Coast League, or they’re playing in the AHL, right? It’s the ability to kind follow those players, and for hockey fans in general to have all of that content at your fingertips in one spot. Really engage the die-hard hockey fans.”

Founded in 2006, FloSports took a giant leap forward in the hockey space when it acquired HockeyTV and HockeyTech in 2021. That business had begun to consolidate and evolve hockey streaming with innovations including the use of AI cameras at lower levels along with the integration and dissemination of real-time stats on higher-level broadcasts, including the operation of what was then AHLTV.

That technology, and HockeyTech’s former streaming operations center in Waterloo, Ontario, now falls under the FloHockey umbrella.

After 10 years as the director of business and legal affairs for the NHL’s Minnesota Wild, Siskin moved to FloHockey two years ago.

“When the FloSports opportunity came around, I saw this ember growing within FloHockey,” he said. “I felt like there was an opportunity to throw kerosene on this small fire and and really be able to grow it. Knock on wood, over the last couple years, I think that’s come to fruition.”

FloHockey’s mandate is to serve its league partners well beyong simply disseminating livestreams of games.

“We’re a partner across all areas,” Siskin said. “Content, support and marketing.”

Those efforts have included everything from serving as league sponsors to building out robust written, video and podcast content that promotes the leagues and their players to proactively using high-profile moments to raise their partners’ profiles.

One prime example came last April, when Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog played two games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles as the final step in his return to action after rehabbing a serious knee injury for nearly three years.

“We called up the AHL and said, ‘Guys, let’s get this on in front of the paywall so as many eyeballs can see something that’s a really cool moment within the sport and within your league,’” Siskin said. “That’s something that we really hang our hat on, that we have that agility — whether it’s a partner coming to us or us going to our partner. ‘We see an opportunity to grow the sport, grow your league, grow your teams. Let’s put it in front of the pay wall so we can really expand this opportunity and the engagement around it.’”

FloHockey’s coverage of its new partners will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 18, with two OHL games and one from the QMJHL. For some lower leagues, the 2025-26 season has already begun.