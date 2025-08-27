FLOKI doubles Valhalla tournament prize pool to $150K ahead of September launch

By: Coin Journal
2025/08/27 21:19
FLOKI
FLOKI
  • The meme project has doubled its prize pool for the contest to $150,000.
  • 64 winners will share the rewards, with the top walking away with $50,000.
  • The tournament will start next month, with full details expected next week.

Digital currencies flashed recovery signals today as Bitcoin rebounded from the $109K vicinity to intraday peaks above $112,300.

Amidst the volatility, the Floki team revealed a crucial announcement about its upcoming Valhalla play-to-earn tournament.

The meme project has doubled the prize pool to $150,000 for the contest, scheduled to begin in September.

It is the first competitive event within FLOKI’s Valhalla metaverse ecosystem.

According to the latest announcement:

The massive prize pool will likely enhance community participation.

The platform will reward 64 participants, promising payouts even for mid-tier performers.

A metaverse tournament with massive rewards

FLOKI’s Valhalla contest promises meaningful prizes for participants.

While these events mostly reward a few top players, the dog-themed crypto project has adopted a tier payout framework.

64 winners will enjoy prizes as follows:

  • 1st position – $50,000
  • 2nd position – $20,000
  • 3rd to 4th position – $10,000 each
  • 5th to 8th position – $4,000 each
  • 9th to 16th position – $2,000 each
  • 17th to 32nd position – $1,000 each
  • 33rd – 64th position – $400 each

FLOKI has opted for an inclusive payout structure to make the tournament competitive, offering rewards even for those who will not reach the final round.

Such an approach will likely lengthen participation.

Bolstering the Valhalla momentum

The latest announcement is part of FLOKI’s effort to shed its meme image with increased utility, focusing on gaming ecosystems.

It released the immersive metaverse game Valhalla on June 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, the September Valhalla Tournament will be Floki’s first test of the game’s play-to-earn approach.

The doubled prize pool reflects its desire to gain attention from the broader crypto gaming community.

Experts believe this approach will give Floki a competitive edge as markets shift from hype-driven projects to real-world utility.

Indeed, most P2E platforms struggle to survive after initial launches.

Thus, Floki is backing its first contest with such a massive prize pool.

The potential winnings would likely attract guilds, competitive gamers, and streamers to strengthen the Floki user base.

Potential impact on FLOKI

If the content delivers massive engagement, it might fuel Valhalla’s adoption and FLOKI’s growth.

With $150K in prizes at stake, the September tournament could be a defining moment for the meme token.

FLOKI displayed optimism amidst the Valhalla news. It hovers at $0.00009701, up 3% on its daily chart.

However, the declining trading volumes reflect the prevailing broad market downturn.

The alt will likely erase its daily gains, unless buyers step in to sustain the upside.

Enthusiasts will watch how FLOKI performs in the coming sessions, especially during the September Valhalla tournament.

Crypto trader and analyst Top Gainer Today expects the alt to 10x in the coming few months.

The post FLOKI doubles Valhalla tournament prize pool to $150K ahead of September launch appeared first on CoinJournal.

