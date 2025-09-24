Fnality raises $136M to expand its tokenized settlement network, enabling real-time, secure, and efficient cross-border digital asset payments. Fnality, a blockchain startup based in the U.K., has also attracted a 136 million series C funding round. Wisdom Tree, Bank of America, Citi, KBC Group, Temasek and Tradeweb were the first to invest. Current investors such […] The post Fnality Secures $136 Million to Expand Tokenized Settlement Network appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Fnality raises $136M to expand its tokenized settlement network, enabling real-time, secure, and efficient cross-border digital asset payments. Fnality, a blockchain startup based in the U.K., has also attracted a 136 million series C funding round. Wisdom Tree, Bank of America, Citi, KBC Group, Temasek and Tradeweb were the first to invest. Current investors such […] The post Fnality Secures $136 Million to Expand Tokenized Settlement Network appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Fnality Secures $136 Million to Expand Tokenized Settlement Network

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/24 08:00
Chainbase
C$0,21714+%0,92
Sidekick
K$0,1558-%12,66
Union
U$0,010229-%4,76
RealLink
REAL$0,06081+%2,30
CROSS
CROSS$0,25868+%12,27

Fnality raises $136M to expand its tokenized settlement network, enabling real-time, secure, and efficient cross-border digital asset payments.

Fnality, a blockchain startup based in the U.K., has also attracted a 136 million series C funding round. Wisdom Tree, Bank of America, Citi, KBC Group, Temasek and Tradeweb were the first to invest. Current investors such as Banco Santander, Barclays, BNP Paribas, DTCC, Euroclear, Goldman Sachs ING, Nasdaq Ventures, State Street, and UBS also took part. The capital will assist in the growth of the global bank tokenized settlement network of Fnality.

Fnality Secures Funding to Expand Payment Systems in Major Currencies

Fnality provides wholesale payment systems by central banks. In December 2023, it made its Sterling Fnality Payment System (£FnPS) available. Banks can use the platform to clear transactions in digital assets that are pegged 1:1 to funds in the Bank of England. It offers live payment legs of tokenized bonds and equities and repo.

The capital will assist Fnality to expand its presence in other significant currencies. The company strives to maximize liquidity management and aid new payment systems. These involve facilitating settlement interoperability of new innovations like stablecoins and tokenized deposits. This is seen as a major move towards the convergence of traditional finance and tokenized markets by analysts.

Related Reading: SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments | Live Bitcoin News

Fnality identifies itself as the infrastructure of global settlement. It has a distributed ledger technology (DLT) that allows the real-time settlement of tokenized securities in the form of delivery versus payment (DvP). On-demand payment-versus-payment and real-time repo transactions of foreign exchange are also supported by the system. These functionalities point to the restructuring of financial markets infrastructures and augmenting liquidity and efficiency by regulated DLT payments.

Tokenization is a pilot that is gaining popularity with large financial institutions. An example is testing tokenized deposits being done by JPMorgan and HSBC. These initiatives can use fate as a settlement rail that is pegged on central bank money, which is provided by Fnality. Through secure and controlled rails, Fnality simplifies the uptake of decentralized and tokenized solutions by large banks at a faster pace.

Fnality Grows Amid Rising Institutional Adoption of Tokenized Assets

The presence of central bank funds in the platform makes the platform stable and very reliable. Lower settlement risk Banks can make tokenized payments. Liquidity allocation can also be done more productively using real-time processing. According to the experts, these systems may strengthen the capital market resilience, particularly in high-volume or cross-border deals.

The DLT-driven platform offered by Fnality is a combination of conventional finance and decentralized finance efficiency. The system prevents delays and complex operations by providing 24/7 payment rails and instant settlement. This hybrid model will help in facilitating the development of global financial markets to be more integrated, liquid, and transparent in their operations.

The Series C Financing should boost product development and regional expansion. Fnality intends to use other market infrastructures to increase the cross-functionality of the digital asset ecosystem. The company plans to be one of the primary providers of regulated settlement solutions, which will be able to support conventional as well as tokenized financial products.

Analysts interpret the growth of Fnally as a sign that institutional interest in tokenized assets is growing. With an increase in the number of banks and operators looking at digital solutions, there is an increase in the need of compliant and efficient settlement systems. The growth of Fnality may become a model of how decentralized finance concepts can be rolled out into regulated financial markets in the future.

The post Fnality Secures $136 Million to Expand Tokenized Settlement Network appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

The post UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. British crypto holders may soon face a very different landscape as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) moves to expand its regulatory reach in the industry. A new consultation paper outlines how the watchdog intends to apply its rulebook to crypto firms, shaping everything from asset safeguarding to trading platform operation. According to the financial regulator, these proposals would translate into clearer protections for retail investors and stricter oversight of crypto firms. UK FCA plans Until now, UK crypto users mostly encountered the FCA through rules on promotions and anti-money laundering checks. The consultation paper goes much further. It proposes direct oversight of stablecoin issuers, custodians, and crypto-asset trading platforms (CATPs). For investors, that means the wallets, exchanges, and coins they rely on could soon be subject to the same governance and resilience standards as traditional financial institutions. The regulator has also clarified that firms need official authorization before serving customers. This condition should, in theory, reduce the risk of sudden platform failures or unclear accountability. David Geale, the FCA’s executive director of payments and digital finance, said the proposals are designed to strike a balance between innovation and protection. He explained: “We want to develop a sustainable and competitive crypto sector – balancing innovation, market integrity and trust.” Geale noted that while the rules will not eliminate investment risks, they will create consistent standards, helping consumers understand what to expect from registered firms. Why does this matter for crypto holders? The UK regulatory framework shift would provide safer custody of assets, better disclosure of risks, and clearer recourse if something goes wrong. However, the regulator was also frank in its submission, arguing that no rulebook can eliminate the volatility or inherent risks of holding digital assets. Instead, the focus is on ensuring that when consumers choose to invest, they do…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004642-%1,35
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016105-%6,17
MAY
MAY$0,03984-%1,04
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:52
Share
SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-digital-asset-etf-listings/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016105-%6,17
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:38
Share
US CFTC Approves Tokenized Collateral in Derivatives Trading

US CFTC Approves Tokenized Collateral in Derivatives Trading

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/cftc-tokenized-collateral-derivatives/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016105-%6,17
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 08:17
Share

Trending News

More

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

US CFTC Approves Tokenized Collateral in Derivatives Trading

Unveiling the Shocking Truth: Why Crypto Security Budgets Lag Behind Marketing

James Wynn went long on ASTER and short on HYPE after receiving over $8,000 in referral rewards