Fnality secures $136m, Zerohash raises $104m

Crypto startups secured close to $380 million across 17 deals in the week of Sept. 21–27, led by Fnality’s $136 million Series C and Zerohash’s $104 million Series D.
Strategic raises and early-stage funding rounds, compiled using Crypto Fundraising‘s database, are adding to the total despite broader market caution.
Summary
- Crypto startups raised $378M this week across 17 deals despite market caution
- Fnality led with $136M Series C; Zerohash followed with $104M Series D raise
- RedotPay hit $47M strategic funding; multiple seed deals boosted the total
Here’s a detailed breakdown of this week’s crypto funding activity:
Fnality International
- Raised $136 million in a Series C round
- Fnality International is developing a regulated payment system
- The investment was backed by Westpac, Bank of America, and Citi
- The project has raised $344.2 million so far
Zerohash
- Zerohash secured $104 million in a Series D round
- The project is a full‑stack crypto‑service infrastructure provider
- Investors include Fifth Third, Morgan Stanley, and SoFi
RedotPay
- RedotPay raised $47 million in a Strategic round with a fully diluted valuation of $1 billion
- The investment was backed by Coinbase Ventures, Galaxy Digital, and Vertex Ventures
- The project has raised $87 million so far
Bastion
- Bagged $14.6 million in a Strategic round
- Bastion is operating in analytics, asset management, data service, and stablecoin sectors
- Investors include Coinbase Ventures, Sora Ventures, and Samsung Next
- Bastion has raised $39.6 million so far
Raiku
- Raiku raised $11.25 million in a Seed round
- Backed by Pantera, Jump Capital, and Lightspeed Faction
- Raiku is a coordination layer and infrastructure protocol built
Projects < $10 Million
- BULK, $8 million in a Seed round
- Cloudburst, $7 million in a Series A round
- Divine, $6.6 million in a Seed round
- Shield, $5 million in a Seed round
- Akio, $5 million in a Seed round
- Coop Records, $4.5 million in a Seed round
- Falcon Finance, $4 million in a Public sale
- USD AI (Permian Labs), $4 million in an unknown round
- Stablecorp (QCAD), $3.6 million in a Strategic round
- Melee, $3.5 million in a Pre-seed round
- Hana Network, $3 million in a public sale with $400 million fully diluted valuation
- Lab, $1.5 million in a Public sale
Source: https://crypto.news/crypto-vc-funding-fnality-secures-136m-zerohash-raises-104m/
