Fnality secures $136m, Zerohash raises $104m

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 01:51
Crypto startups secured close to $380 million across 17 deals in the week of Sept. 21–27, led by Fnality’s $136 million Series C and Zerohash’s $104 million Series D.

Strategic raises and early-stage funding rounds, compiled using Crypto Fundraising‘s database, are adding to the total despite broader market caution.

Summary

  • Crypto startups raised $378M this week across 17 deals despite market caution
  • Fnality led with $136M Series C; Zerohash followed with $104M Series D raise
  • RedotPay hit $47M strategic funding; multiple seed deals boosted the total

Here’s a detailed breakdown of this week’s crypto funding activity:

Fnality International

  • Raised $136 million in a Series C round
  • Fnality International is developing a regulated payment system
  • The investment was backed by Westpac, Bank of America, and Citi
  • The project has raised $344.2 million so far

Zerohash

  • Zerohash secured $104 million in a Series D round
  • The project is a full‑stack crypto‑service infrastructure provider
  • Investors include Fifth Third, Morgan Stanley, and SoFi

RedotPay

  • RedotPay raised $47 million in a Strategic round with a fully diluted valuation of $1 billion
  • The investment was backed by Coinbase Ventures, Galaxy Digital, and Vertex Ventures
  • The project has raised $87 million so far

Bastion

  • Bagged $14.6 million in a Strategic round
  • Bastion is operating in analytics, asset management, data service, and stablecoin sectors
  • Investors include Coinbase Ventures, Sora Ventures, and Samsung Next
  • Bastion has raised $39.6 million so far

Raiku

  • Raiku raised $11.25 million in a Seed round
  • Backed by Pantera, Jump Capital, and Lightspeed Faction
  • Raiku is a coordination layer and infrastructure protocol built

Projects < $10 Million

  • BULK, $8 million in a Seed round
  • Cloudburst, $7 million in a Series A round
  • Divine, $6.6 million in a Seed round
  • Shield, $5 million in a Seed round
  • Akio, $5 million in a Seed round
  • Coop Records, $4.5 million in a Seed round
  • Falcon Finance, $4 million in a Public sale
  • USD AI (Permian Labs), $4 million in an unknown round
  • Stablecorp (QCAD), $3.6 million in a Strategic round
  • Melee, $3.5 million in a Pre-seed round
  • Hana Network, $3 million in a public sale with $400 million fully diluted valuation
  • Lab, $1.5 million in a Public sale

Source: https://crypto.news/crypto-vc-funding-fnality-secures-136m-zerohash-raises-104m/

