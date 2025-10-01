ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Focus shifts to inflation in Europe and US ADP, ISM data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Steady jitters around a potential US government shutdown kept the US Dollar under pressure on Tuesday, adding to the ongoing multi-day weakness hurting the currency. In addition, prospects for extra rate cuts by the Federal Reserve also collaborated with the bearish price action. Here’s what to watch on Wednesday, October 1: The US Dollar Index (DXY) fell to four-day lows in the 97.70-97.60 band on Tuesday, helped by further downward bias in US yields across the curve. The usual weekly MBA Mortgage Applications are due, prior to the ADP Employnment Change, the ISM Manufacturing PMI, the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, and the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil stockpiles. In addition, the Fed’s Logan is also due to speak. EUR/USD extended its recovery for the third straight day, revisiting multi-day highs around 1.1760. The preliminary Inflation Rate in the euro area will take centre stage along with the final HCOB Manufacturing PMI in Germany and the Euroland. Additionally, the ECB’S De Guindos and Elderson are due to speak. GBP/USD rose to multi-day highs, flirting with 1.3460 in response to the persistent selling mood hurting the Greenback. The Nationwide Housing Prices are expected seconded by the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI. Further downward pressure sent USD/JPY back to the 147.70 region, down for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. The Tankan survey will be released, followed by the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI. AUD/USD climbed to eight-day peaks, surpassing the 0.6600 hurdle and opening the door to a potential challenge of its YTD tops just over 0.6700. The Ai Group Industry Index is next on tap alongside Commodity Prices, and the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI. WTI prices dropped further on Tuesday, this time confronting six-day lows near the $62.00 mark per barrel as traders assessed the… The post Focus shifts to inflation in Europe and US ADP, ISM data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Steady jitters around a potential US government shutdown kept the US Dollar under pressure on Tuesday, adding to the ongoing multi-day weakness hurting the currency. In addition, prospects for extra rate cuts by the Federal Reserve also collaborated with the bearish price action. Here’s what to watch on Wednesday, October 1: The US Dollar Index (DXY) fell to four-day lows in the 97.70-97.60 band on Tuesday, helped by further downward bias in US yields across the curve. The usual weekly MBA Mortgage Applications are due, prior to the ADP Employnment Change, the ISM Manufacturing PMI, the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, and the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil stockpiles. In addition, the Fed’s Logan is also due to speak. EUR/USD extended its recovery for the third straight day, revisiting multi-day highs around 1.1760. The preliminary Inflation Rate in the euro area will take centre stage along with the final HCOB Manufacturing PMI in Germany and the Euroland. Additionally, the ECB’S De Guindos and Elderson are due to speak. GBP/USD rose to multi-day highs, flirting with 1.3460 in response to the persistent selling mood hurting the Greenback. The Nationwide Housing Prices are expected seconded by the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI. Further downward pressure sent USD/JPY back to the 147.70 region, down for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. The Tankan survey will be released, followed by the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI. AUD/USD climbed to eight-day peaks, surpassing the 0.6600 hurdle and opening the door to a potential challenge of its YTD tops just over 0.6700. The Ai Group Industry Index is next on tap alongside Commodity Prices, and the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI. WTI prices dropped further on Tuesday, this time confronting six-day lows near the $62.00 mark per barrel as traders assessed the…

Focus shifts to inflation in Europe and US ADP, ISM data

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 10:53
COM
COM$0.003948-22.32%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04565-5.56%
SphereX
HERE$0.000125-25.59%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.789-0.25%

Steady jitters around a potential US government shutdown kept the US Dollar under pressure on Tuesday, adding to the ongoing multi-day weakness hurting the currency. In addition, prospects for extra rate cuts by the Federal Reserve also collaborated with the bearish price action.

Here’s what to watch on Wednesday, October 1:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) fell to four-day lows in the 97.70-97.60 band on Tuesday, helped by further downward bias in US yields across the curve. The usual weekly MBA Mortgage Applications are due, prior to the ADP Employnment Change, the ISM Manufacturing PMI, the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, and the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil stockpiles. In addition, the Fed’s Logan is also due to speak.

EUR/USD extended its recovery for the third straight day, revisiting multi-day highs around 1.1760. The preliminary Inflation Rate in the euro area will take centre stage along with the final HCOB Manufacturing PMI in Germany and the Euroland. Additionally, the ECB’S De Guindos and Elderson are due to speak.

GBP/USD rose to multi-day highs, flirting with 1.3460 in response to the persistent selling mood hurting the Greenback. The Nationwide Housing Prices are expected seconded by the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI.

Further downward pressure sent USD/JPY back to the 147.70 region, down for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. The Tankan survey will be released, followed by the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI.

AUD/USD climbed to eight-day peaks, surpassing the 0.6600 hurdle and opening the door to a potential challenge of its YTD tops just over 0.6700. The Ai Group Industry Index is next on tap alongside Commodity Prices, and the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI.

WTI prices dropped further on Tuesday, this time confronting six-day lows near the $62.00 mark per barrel as traders assessed the likelihood of a potential bigger output hike by the OPEC+.

Gold prices rose further, hitting an all-time high around the $3,870 mark per troy ounce amid prospects for Fed rate cuts and fears over a potential US shutdown. Silver prices corrected lower, halting a three-day positive streak, including a move past the $47.00 mark per ounce, the highest since early May 2011.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/fx-today-focus-shifts-to-inflation-in-europe-and-us-adp-ism-data-202509301746

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.003952-22.43%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-14.58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05889-8.82%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Shopify (SHOP) Stock: Investors Sell Despite Beating Q3 Expectations

Mono Protocol Future Prediction: 5 Reasons It Will Get on Top Crypto Presale Lists 2025-26

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,830.12
$103,830.12$103,830.12

-1.81%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,496.26
$3,496.26$3,496.26

-2.58%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.47
$160.47$160.47

-3.76%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2525
$2.2525$2.2525

-3.20%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16146
$0.16146$0.16146

-3.29%