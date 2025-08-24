Focusing On Improving The Performance Of The TRON Blockchain

The SUN is a native token of the SUN Network, which is a layer-2 scaling solution for the TRON blockchain.



The SUN Network is designed to address the scalability issues faced by the TRON blockchain. It achieves this by allowing the creation of sidechains that can process transactions and execute smart contracts independently, offloading some of the network’s load.



The SUN Network aims to facilitate cross-chain communication, enabling assets and data to move seamlessly between different blockchains.



SUN token holders can stake their tokens to participate in network security, consensus, and block validation, potentially earning rewards. These tokens are used to pay for resource consumption on the SUN Network, such as transaction fees and smart contract execution costs.









