Fold CEO: DeFi Will Survive Despite Walled Garden Challenges

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/08/31 05:01
DeFi
DEFI$0.001593+0.18%
Particl
PART$0.1865-0.05%
Fold Ceo: Defi Will Survive Despite Walled Garden Challenges

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms continue to demonstrate resilience in the face of increasing regulatory scrutiny and government efforts to control blockchain activity. Despite these challenges, DeFi remains a vital part of the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem, providing users with innovative financial services outside traditional banking systems.

Regulatory Pressures and Walled Gardens

Governments around the world are intensifying efforts to regulate cryptocurrency markets, often aiming to curb illicit activities and ensure investor protection. These efforts include creating what some industry insiders refer to as “walled gardens” — tightly controlled digital environments where access to DeFi platforms and blockchain applications is restricted or heavily monitored. Such measures could hinder the growth of open, permissionless DeFi applications by limiting user access and stifling innovation in the blockchain space.

DeFi’s Resilience and Adaptation

Despite the tightening regulatory landscape, DeFi projects are demonstrating impressive resilience. Developers and entrepreneurs are exploring innovative ways to adapt, such as decentralizing governance structures further or integrating compliance features that align with new regulations. This adaptability has been crucial in sustaining DeFi’s growth, especially for blockchain networks like Ethereum that host many decentralized applications, including those related to NFTs and crypto trading.

The Future of Crypto Regulation and DeFi

As governments continue to refine their approach to crypto regulation, the industry is likely to see a balancing act between regulation and decentralization. Industry leaders advocate for clear rules that foster innovation while preventing misuse of blockchain technology. The evolving regulatory landscape could shape the future of cryptocurrency, impacting how blockchain-based services emerge and operate worldwide. Nonetheless, the core principles of DeFi — transparency, censorship resistance, and permissionless access — remain attractive to many users and developers seeking alternative financial solutions.

In conclusion, while government efforts to regulate and contain blockchain activity present obstacles, DeFi’s innovative nature and community-led development ensure its survival. As the industry adapts, DeFi is poised to continue playing a vital role in the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem, influencing the future trajectory of blockchain adoption and crypto regulation worldwide.

This article was originally published as Fold CEO: DeFi Will Survive Despite Walled Garden Challenges on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A Practical Guide to Building Smarter GitHub Workflows

A Practical Guide to Building Smarter GitHub Workflows

Learn practical tips for building reliable GitHub workflows: Actions vs. workflows, caching, pinning, testing locally, and avoiding common pitfalls.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01647-0.12%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/31 03:00
Share
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
MAY
MAY$0.04498+2.71%
Major
MAJOR$0.15431-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
Share
From Pain to Gain? Market Pundit Sees Ripple’s XRP Crash as Setup for 857% Explosion to $28 ⋆ ZyCrypto

From Pain to Gain? Market Pundit Sees Ripple’s XRP Crash as Setup for 857% Explosion to $28 ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post From Pain to Gain? Market Pundit Sees Ripple’s XRP Crash as Setup for 857% Explosion to $28 ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp XRP’s recent price correction could be laying the groundwork for a major upside move, according to technical analyst EGRAG. EGRAG projected that XRP could surge as high as $28.16 if historical price cycles repeat. That would mark a rally of more than 857%. The thesis hinges on cycle symmetry observed in XRP’s previous multi-year rallies, where extended consolidation phases preceded sharp upward spikes. Historical Cycles Inform the $28 Target EGRAG’s model draws comparisons to XRP’s performance in 2017/2018, when the token jumped from $0.048 to $0.06, consolidated, and then surged to $3.30 in early 2018. A similar structure occurred in the 2020–2021 cycle, during which XRP broke past resistance after months of sideways trading. Advertisement &nbsp In this cycle, XRP rallied from roughly $0.44 in early 2024 to a January 2025 high of around $3.40 before entering its current correction phase. The rally projection is based on what EGRAG describes as a triangular consolidation pattern spanning over 240 days. A descending resistance level, dubbed the Bifrost Bridge, has capped XRP’s price since early 2025. EGRAG’s charts highlight the importance of this line: a confirmed breakout would replicate a similar setup seen in the 2017–2018 rally. The logarithmic model suggests a potential rally toward $48.90, whereas the linear projection is more conservative, targeting $4.89. Analysts have highlighted several potential scenarios based on Fibonacci retracement levels and historical breakout points. XRP has staged significant rallies after surpassing this level, which EGRAG refers to as a “chasm” or pivotal price threshold. A sustained monthly close above $3.03 could indicate a shift in market sentiment and momentum. EGRAG’s analysis maps a triangular price structure that has formed over 300 plus days, suggesting breakout windows in mid-September 2025. A decisive breakout in this timeframe could mirror previous cycles, when XRP’s…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10318+2.99%
Movement
MOVE$0.1235+0.65%
XRP
XRP$2.8204--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 06:24
Share

Trending News

More

A Practical Guide to Building Smarter GitHub Workflows

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

From Pain to Gain? Market Pundit Sees Ripple’s XRP Crash as Setup for 857% Explosion to $28 ⋆ ZyCrypto

Wuhan Police Dismantle Fake Crypto Investment Gang, 30 Arrested

Trillions Incoming for Bitcoin as $2.2 Trillion Market Cap Signals ‘The Big Wave Is Here’ ⋆ ZyCrypto