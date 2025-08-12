Fold Launches Bitcoin Gift Card on Major US Online Retailer, Holds Over 1,492 BTC in Treasury

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) has announced the launch of its Fold Bitcoin Gift Card on Giftcards.com, the largest digital gift card retailer in the U.S.

This initiative aims to expand access to Bitcoin for millions of consumers in a familiar and user-friendly format. The Fold Bitcoin Gift Card is the only Bitcoin gift card offered on Giftcards.com, highlighting Fold’s leadership in integrating digital assets into mainstream consumer finance. The announcement revealed that the company holds over 1,492 BTC in its treasury, meaning Fold is positioned at the forefront of the Bitcoin financial services sector, providing innovative products that facilitate the earning, saving, and spending of Bitcoin. In June Fold disclosed it has secured access to up to $250 million through an equity purchase facility, intended primarily to acquire more bitcoin for its corporate reserves.