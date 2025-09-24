Fold launches Bitcoin rewards credit card with up to 3.5% cashback, powered by Stripe and Visa for seamless crypto spending and adoption. Fold has announced the debut of its new Bitcoin rewards credit card, a product aimed at bringing crypto rewards to everyday spending. The card will be on the Visa network, and will be […] The post Fold Launches Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card with Stripe and Visa appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Fold launches Bitcoin rewards credit card with up to 3.5% cashback, powered by Stripe and Visa for seamless crypto spending and adoption. Fold has announced the debut of its new Bitcoin rewards credit card, a product aimed at bringing crypto rewards to everyday spending. The card will be on the Visa network, and will be […] The post Fold Launches Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card with Stripe and Visa appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Fold Launches Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card with Stripe and Visa

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/24 07:00
Fold launches Bitcoin rewards credit card with up to 3.5% cashback, powered by Stripe and Visa for seamless crypto spending and adoption.

Fold has announced the debut of its new Bitcoin rewards credit card, a product aimed at bringing crypto rewards to everyday spending. The card will be on the Visa network, and will be powered by Stripe Issuing. It is intended to provide cashback in bitcoin without having to rely on categories; staking tiers or complicated token systems. This launch is an important step in increasing the adoption of Bitcoin by consumers.

Fold Bitcoin Credit Card Offers Up to 3.5% Bitcoin Rewards

The Fold Bitcoin Credit Card will offer up to 3.5 percent rewards on purchases. Cardholders will receive an unlimited two percent cash back instantly. An additional 1.5 percent is available for those who pay balances with a Fold checking account with qualified activity. These features make the card competitive with top rewards products on the market.

Fold is also working with top retailers to increase the benefits. Users can earn up to 10 percent back with brands such as Amazon, Target, Starbucks, DoorDash, Best Buy, Uber and many others. This extensive network of merchants increases the potential value to cardholders. Rewards will always be paid in Bitcoin which provides a standard way of digital asset accumulation.

Unlike other crypto-linked cards, Fold’s product gets around common barriers. There are no staking requirements or exchange lock-ins. Customers receive Bitcoin directly, and can use the rewards immediately. This structure makes it easy for any new user to access while still being attractive to participants in the crypto realm.

Related Reading: Visa’s New Stablecoins and Chains Spark a Crypto Payment Revolution | Live Bitcoin News

The launch of the card underscores the rising need for integration of digital assets in consumer financial products. Stripe’s programmable financial infrastructure is being used to issue and manage the card. Visa’s worldwide acceptance network means that it can be used at millions of locations worldwide. Together, the three firms are positioning the product for large-scale adoption.

Bitcoin Rewards Demand Grows, Fold Capitalizes with New Card

Fold trades out of Nasdaq with the ticker FLD. The company calls itself focused on building consumer-friendly financial tools connected with Bitcoin. Its approach is one of transparency and simplicity, which has a lot of resonance with early adopters and mainstream users alike. By connecting spending to owning bitcoin, the firm hopes to promote long-term saving as well as daily activity.

Industry analysts view the Fold card as a part of a larger trend. Crypto rewards programs have grown in popularity over the past years, but most are based on intricate token ecosystems. Fold’s strategy of only offering bitcoin is a differentiator in the market. This might be attractive to both casual users who want to make quick rewards and investors who want to accumulate assets over time.

The timing of the launch is also important. Reports indicate that demand for bitcoin reward products has increased as the adoption has spread into the payment and consumer finance sectors. Visa has partnered with a number of crypto companies, while Stripe has broadened its issuance services. Fold’s launch capitalizes on these trends in the industry and a growing familiarity with digital assets.

The introduction of the Fold Bitcoin Credit Card could help accelerate the consumer exposure to cryptocurrency. By integrating the global reach of Visa, the infrastructure of Stripe, and the rewards system of Fold, the product perhaps acts as a model for the future of financial tools. If this adoption proves to be strong, it could also help to drive wider acceptance of bitcoin as a mainstream financial asset.

