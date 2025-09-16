The post Folks Finance Partners With Licensed VASP to Launch Regulated CeDeFi App appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

MILAN, 16 September 2025 – Folks Finance, a leading cross-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, has announced a new partnership with a licensed Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) based in Georgia. The collaboration will launch a parallel, independently regulated CeDeFi mobile app for eligible retail and institutional users, eventually adding compliance-ready features such as identity verification (KYC) digital asset custody and debit cards with on-chain collateral.

The new licensed app will operate independently from the Folks Finance protocol, scaling over time with compliance-ready services such as KYC, custody, and debit cards, while selectively integrating open, permissionless DeFi rails where appropriate.

The collaboration represents one of the earliest attempts by a DeFi protocol to work alongside a licensed VASP on a parallel regulated app, designed to balance user protections with decentralization. The goal is to clear a path for users to enjoy built-in safeguards and a familiar user experience (UX), while retaining many operational benefits of decentralization. These protections include compliance-ready measures such as identity verification (KYC/AML), licensed digital asset custody, transaction monitoring, and debit cards backed by on-chain collateral. Together, they create a regulated environment for eligible retail and institutional users, without cutting off access to open, permissionless DeFi rails where appropriate.

The upcoming FOLKS utility token, issued on the main protocol and accessible via decentralized smart contracts, is planned to also integrate with the regulated app, on top of being the lifeblood of the main platform. This will unlock usage-based advantages, perks, and features for users, while maintaining separation between the protocol and the app.