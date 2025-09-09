FOMC, then what?

The stock market is near new highs week after week (so much for seasonality), and there are no red flags on that changing any time soon. Crypto and Bitcoin on the other hand have been in a daily downtrend since mid-August and but are now at support. Bitcoin bulls are hoping this level holds and reclaims $112,000.
Simply said, the stock market is at all-time highs, Bitcoin is at support.
Everyone is waiting for the big rate cut (86% on polymarket says yes to a rate cut happening in September). Alongside that, the recent job report showed a slowdown in job creation, will that be the reason for Powell to take action? The super bowl of Fed meetings is coming September 17th.
What happens after this anticipated event?
Similarly to life events, the excitement and joy most comes in the leading up to the event, then the event happens and you move on. So, I wanted to take a look a little further out to have a guess at what could be in store for life after rate cuts begin.
Looking back at the beginning of this rate cycle, one thing I did was look at the tape of the stock market, I marked the day there was a…