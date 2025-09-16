Fomoin Partners with Memebridge for Cost-efficient Cross-Chain Transaction, Unlocking Seamless Web3 Applications across Chains

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 15:00
CROSS
CROSS$0.23022+0.12%
blockchain-chain-blue

Memebridge, a cutting-edge cross-chain bridge solution, today announced a strategic collaboration with Fomoin, a digital gateway that allows Web3 users to discover the latest cryptocurrency opportunities. Through the partnership, Fomoin leverages Memebridge’s cross-chain interoperability infrastructure to run a seamless avenue to bridge assets across decentralized ecosystems and, as a result, unlocks limitless Web3 opportunities.

Memebridge is a cost-efficient Layer‑2 bridge that allows users to seamlessly transfer assets across different blockchain networks. Recognized as the cheapest Layer-2 bridge, Memebridge enables customers to enjoy low-cost transactions for moving digital assets across various protocols, making it an economical choice for DeFi customers. On the other hand, Fomoin is a digital marketing solution and a multi-purpose incubation engine for blockchain start-ups, helping crypto projects increase their presence and develop active, engaged communities.

Fomoin Achieves Cross-Chain Communication Using Memebridge Technology  

As illustrated in the data, a cross-chain bridge has been integrated into Fomoin’s network of digital marketing and incubation services through collaboration with Memebridge. This partnership is a cross-chain initiative that Fomoin utilizes to bring in billions of dollars in liquidity into its network. With this integration, Memebridge’s interoperability architecture powers seamless cost-effective cross-chain capabilities within Fomoin’s network, as a result, enables Fomoin to support native assets and cross-chain functionalities within the Web3 landscape.

With this new multi-chain bridge integration, users on the Fomoin network can now move assets from the incubation/ marketing platform to different decentralized networks of their preference. This unlocks limitless Web3 opportunities like token swaps, trading, lending, staking, borrowing, and decentralized applications for Fomoin customers.

The collaboration creates a gateway for bridging more prominent assets to the Fomoin network by utilizing Memebridge’s interoperability infrastructure to connect to a diverse array of EVM and non-EVM compatible blockchains. Using Memebridge’s cross-chain support, Fomoin users can now conveniently and cost-effectively swap tokens across multiple chains.

Memebridge and Fomoin Strengthening Blockchain Capability

The partnership between Memebridge and Fomoin indicates rising users’ interest in interacting with decentralized ecosystems and bridging assets to various chains. With its alliance with Memebridge, Fomoin gives users confidence to engage in cross-chain applications.

This partnership marks an important achievement in Fomoin’s dedication to advancing user interest within the wider decentralized ecosystem and expanding its usage and growth. By infusing Memebrige’s interoperability framework into Fomoin’s incubation and marketing platform, the alliance builds a strong support system for blockchain start-ups, crypto applications, and their visibility.  

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01356-2.02%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:19
Share
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
RealLink
REAL$0.06299-0.04%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1317-0.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:37
Share
FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, the FBI assisted in the capture of British citizen Kai West (also known as "IntelBroker"), who was suspected of serial
CATCH
CATCH$0.032-1.53%
PAID Network
PAID$0.02-0.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-1.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 08:40
Share

Trending News

More

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Top 3 Crypto to Buy During a Global Recession