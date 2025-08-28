Football Betting With TON & USDC? Here Are 6 Sites to Try Right Now

By: Coinstats
2025/08/28 06:06
Crypto sports betting is no longer just about Bitcoin and Ethereum. In 2025, Toncoin (TON) and USD Coin (USDC) have become two of the most widely used tokens for football betting—offering lightning-fast payouts, low fees, and seamless cross-platform compatibility.

Whether you’re wagering on the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, or MLS, these top-tier sportsbooks accept TON and USDC while keeping things simple, anonymous, and fast.

Why Use TON & USDC for Football Betting?

  • TON is the native token of The Open Network (built by the Telegram community), known for ultra-fast transaction speeds and low costs—ideal for in-play betting.

  • USDC is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the dollar, giving you price stability and predictability when betting on outcomes or parlays.

Together, they offer privacy, speed, and low volatility—three things every crypto bettor values.

Top 6 Sites That Support Football Betting With TON & USDC

Platform

TON & USDC Support

No KYC

Live Betting

Highlights

Dexsport

Yes

Yes

Yes

Decentralized, 100+ markets per match

Cloudbet

Yes

Partial

Yes

High limits, licensed sportsbook

BC.Games

Yes

Yes*

Yes

Tons of bonuses, swap tools

Vave

Yes

Yes

Yes

Fast interface, in-play focus

Sportsbet.io

Yes

Partial

Yes

Bet builder, global market coverage

BetFury

Yes

Yes

Yes

Earn from staking + wagering

*KYC may apply to flagged or high-withdrawal accounts

1. Dexsport — Best Overall for Football + TON & USDC Support

Dexsport is a Web3-native sportsbook with full support for TON, USDC, and 35+ other tokens. It offers deep football markets with over 100 betting options per match, covering major and minor leagues around the world.

Key Features:

  • No KYC required

  • On-chain bet transparency

  • Live streaming with zero balance

  • Turbo Combos & Bonus Express odds boosts

  • Instant access via MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or Telegram

  • Audited by CertiK and Pessimistic

Why choose Dexsport?

You can instantly bet on Premier League matches or UEFA fixtures using TON or USDC—no registration, no limits, no delay.

👉 Try Dexsport Platform Now

2. Cloudbet — High-Limit Betting With TON and Stablecoin Support

A long-established brand, Cloudbet now supports both TON and USDC, alongside BTC, ETH, and more. It’s licensed, trusted, and offers some of the highest betting limits on the market.

Standout Features:

  • Full football coverage: domestic, international, club friendlies

  • Odds boost promotions and accumulator protection

  • Customizable interface

  • May require light KYC for larger withdrawals

Best for: High-rollers who want to place big bets in TON or stablecoins.

3. BC.Games — Tons of Bonuses and Flexible TON/USDC Access

BC.Games is crypto-first and community-oriented. It offers extensive football betting options with seamless crypto management tools—including TON swaps and USDC deposits.

Highlights:

  • TRX, USDC, and TON support

  • Daily bonuses, rakeback, and faucet rewards

  • Parlay, live, and exotic bet coverage

  • Minimal KYC enforcement

Best for: Bettors who want to mix football bets with casino bonuses and social elements.

4. Vave — Fast UI With TON Wallet Integration

Vave offers a fast, minimalist experience that supports TON, USDC, and other assets. It’s designed for fast deposits and streamlined football betting, including in-play odds and boosted multipliers.

What You Get:

  • Direct TON wallet compatibility

  • Live and pre-match football lines

  • Casino + sportsbook under one wallet

  • Welcome bonuses for new crypto bettors

Best for: Speed-focused users who prioritize simplicity and cross-device access.

5. Sportsbet.io — Massive Coverage With TON & Stablecoin Gateway

Backed by a loyal crypto betting base, Sportsbet.io recently added support for TON and USDC. It excels at match coverage, promotions, and cross-sport integrations.

Benefits:

  • Licensed and secure

  • Offers bet builders, multi-boosts, and combo insurance

  • Rapid-fire interface

  • Integrated wallet for multiple cryptos

Best for: Users who want a traditional feel with Web3 performance.

6. BetFury — Decentralized Sports Betting With Passive Rewards

BetFury offers an innovative approach by letting you stake tokens while betting. The platform supports TON, USDC, and 30+ other coins, and blends sports betting with crypto-native features.

Notables:

  • No KYC

  • Earn rewards from BFG staking

  • Simple bet slip UX

  • Built-in token swap tools

Best for: Crypto bettors who want to compound earnings from both staking and wagers.

Final Thoughts

If you're looking to place secure, anonymous, and fast football bets in 2025 using TON or USDC, these six platforms deliver everything from deep match coverage to instant cashouts and wallet integrations.

  • For total decentralization and rewards: Dexsport

  • For high-rollers: Cloudbet

  • For casino crossover: BC.Games

  • For mobile-first speed: Vave

  • For licensed coverage: Sportsbet.io

  • For hybrid staking + betting: BetFury

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.

