Football Betting With TON & USDC? Here Are 6 Sites to Try Right Now

Crypto sports betting is no longer just about Bitcoin and Ethereum. In 2025, Toncoin (TON) and USD Coin (USDC) have become two of the most widely used tokens for football betting—offering lightning-fast payouts, low fees, and seamless cross-platform compatibility.
Whether you’re wagering on the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, or MLS, these top-tier sportsbooks accept TON and USDC while keeping things simple, anonymous, and fast.
TON is the native token of The Open Network (built by the Telegram community), known for ultra-fast transaction speeds and low costs—ideal for in-play betting.
USDC is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the dollar, giving you price stability and predictability when betting on outcomes or parlays.
Together, they offer privacy, speed, and low volatility—three things every crypto bettor values.
Platform
TON & USDC Support
No KYC
Live Betting
Highlights
Dexsport
Yes
Yes
Yes
Decentralized, 100+ markets per match
Cloudbet
Yes
Partial
Yes
High limits, licensed sportsbook
BC.Games
Yes
Yes*
Yes
Tons of bonuses, swap tools
Vave
Yes
Yes
Yes
Fast interface, in-play focus
Sportsbet.io
Yes
Partial
Yes
Bet builder, global market coverage
BetFury
Yes
Yes
Yes
Earn from staking + wagering
*KYC may apply to flagged or high-withdrawal accounts
Dexsport is a Web3-native sportsbook with full support for TON, USDC, and 35+ other tokens. It offers deep football markets with over 100 betting options per match, covering major and minor leagues around the world.
Key Features:
No KYC required
On-chain bet transparency
Live streaming with zero balance
Turbo Combos & Bonus Express odds boosts
Instant access via MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or Telegram
Audited by CertiK and Pessimistic
Why choose Dexsport?
You can instantly bet on Premier League matches or UEFA fixtures using TON or USDC—no registration, no limits, no delay.
👉 Try Dexsport Platform Now
A long-established brand, Cloudbet now supports both TON and USDC, alongside BTC, ETH, and more. It’s licensed, trusted, and offers some of the highest betting limits on the market.
Standout Features:
Full football coverage: domestic, international, club friendlies
Odds boost promotions and accumulator protection
Customizable interface
May require light KYC for larger withdrawals
Best for: High-rollers who want to place big bets in TON or stablecoins.
BC.Games is crypto-first and community-oriented. It offers extensive football betting options with seamless crypto management tools—including TON swaps and USDC deposits.
Highlights:
TRX, USDC, and TON support
Daily bonuses, rakeback, and faucet rewards
Parlay, live, and exotic bet coverage
Minimal KYC enforcement
Best for: Bettors who want to mix football bets with casino bonuses and social elements.
Vave offers a fast, minimalist experience that supports TON, USDC, and other assets. It’s designed for fast deposits and streamlined football betting, including in-play odds and boosted multipliers.
What You Get:
Direct TON wallet compatibility
Live and pre-match football lines
Casino + sportsbook under one wallet
Welcome bonuses for new crypto bettors
Best for: Speed-focused users who prioritize simplicity and cross-device access.
Backed by a loyal crypto betting base, Sportsbet.io recently added support for TON and USDC. It excels at match coverage, promotions, and cross-sport integrations.
Benefits:
Licensed and secure
Offers bet builders, multi-boosts, and combo insurance
Rapid-fire interface
Integrated wallet for multiple cryptos
Best for: Users who want a traditional feel with Web3 performance.
BetFury offers an innovative approach by letting you stake tokens while betting. The platform supports TON, USDC, and 30+ other coins, and blends sports betting with crypto-native features.
Notables:
No KYC
Earn rewards from BFG staking
Simple bet slip UX
Built-in token swap tools
Best for: Crypto bettors who want to compound earnings from both staking and wagers.
If you're looking to place secure, anonymous, and fast football bets in 2025 using TON or USDC, these six platforms deliver everything from deep match coverage to instant cashouts and wallet integrations.
For total decentralization and rewards: Dexsport
For high-rollers: Cloudbet
For casino crossover: BC.Games
For mobile-first speed: Vave
For licensed coverage: Sportsbet.io
For hybrid staking + betting: BetFury
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.