For Good’ To Be Released This Week

“Wicked: For Good” partial poster featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Universal Pictures

The countdown to the release of Wicked: For Good, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, continues this week with the release of the final trailer to part two of the big-screen adaptation of the iconic 2003 Broadway musical.

The first film, Wicked, debuted in theaters on Nov. 22, 2024. The movie musical — which stars Erivo as Elphaba, who is destined to become the Wicked Witch of the West and Grande as Glinda, the future Good Witch of the North — went on to earn $473.2 million domestically and nearly $282.3 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $755.5 million.

ForbesPhotos: Broadway’s Original ‘Wicked’ Stars Then And Now

On top of the film’s financial success, Wicked went on to be nominated for 10 Oscars — including Best Picture, Best Actress for Erivo and Best Supporting Actress for Grande — and won two, for Best Production Design for Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales, as well as Best Costume Design for Paul Tazwell.

Now, exactly two months before the release of Wicked: For Good in theaters on Nov. 21, Universal Pictures announced on Sunday that the studio is releasing the final trailer for the movie musical on Wednesday, Sept. 24. The film’s first trailer was released on June 4.

Universal announced the pending release of the final trailer for Wicked: For Good on social media and in a teaser video on YouTube. The teaser did not indicate at what time on Wednesday the trailer would drop.

Forbes‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Is New On Streaming This Week

The 20-second teaser video, which is embedded below, shows Erivo’s Elphaba and Grande’s Glinda for about 10 seconds before revealing the release date of the final trailer. The video is accompanied by Erivo and Grande’s rendition of the film’s title track, “For Good.”

What Is ‘Wicked: For Good’ About?

The official summary of Wicked: For Good accommodates the teaser video released on Sunday. Filmmaker Jon M. Chu, who directed Wicked, is back at the helm for Wicked: For Good.

The summary reads, “Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).

ForbesCynthia Erivo Teases Elphaba’s ‘Rage’ As ‘Wicked: For Good’ Trailer Drops

Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

“As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

Cynthia Erivo in “Wicked: For Good.” Universal Studios

“As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.”

Rated PG, Wicked: For Good also stars Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James as Glinda’s fawning assistants, Pfannee and ShenShen, Peter Dinklage as the voice of Shiz University instructor, Dr. Dillamond, and Sharon D. Clarke as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

The final trailer for Wicked: For Good will be released on Wednesday and the movie will open in theaters on Nov. 22.

Forbes‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?