Forbes today announced the 2025 Forbes Sustainability Leaders Summit, taking place on September 22, 2025 in New York City and virtually. The Summit will bring together prominent leaders who are driving bold climate action and reshaping the future of sustainability.

Themed “A Shared Agenda: Driving Sustainable Growth and Meaningful Change,” the Summit will convene the world’s foremost changemakers to explore solutions to some of the most pressing challenges of our time – including scaling clean energy, advancing climate resilience and sustainable cities, sustainable infrastructure for the AI economy, and more.

Attendees will hear from a dynamic lineup of speakers, including:

Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE , UN Messenger of Peace and Founder, The Jane Goodall Institute

, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder, The Jane Goodall Institute Charlot Magayi , Founder & CEO, Mukuru Clean Stoves

, Founder & CEO, Mukuru Clean Stoves Dr. Robert D. Bullard , Founding Director, Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice, Texas Southern University

, Founding Director, Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice, Texas Southern University Gina McCarthy , Managing Co-Chair, America Is All In; Former White House National Climate Advisor and U.S. EPA Administrator

, Managing Co-Chair, America Is All In; Former White House National Climate Advisor and U.S. EPA Administrator Justin M. Bibb , Mayor of Cleveland and Co-Chair, America Is All In

, Mayor of Cleveland and Co-Chair, America Is All In Gavin McCormick , Founder & Executive Director, WattTime and Cofounder, Climate TRACE

, Founder & Executive Director, WattTime and Cofounder, Climate TRACE Sanjeev Krishnan, Managing Partner, S2G Investments

“Incremental action won’t cut it. Only bold leadership will drive the sustainable growth and change the world demands,” said Elisabeth Brier, Editor at Forbes. “That’s why the Sustainability Leaders Summit brings together the leaders willing to challenge convention and chart a new path forward.”

The event is part of Forbes’ broader Sustainability Leaders platform, which will launch its 2025 editorial list ahead of the Summit during New York Climate Week on September 18, 2025. Together, the list and Summit will spotlight the innovators, executives and policymakers shaping a sustainable future.

For more event information and to register to attend virtually, visit: 2025 Forbes Sustainability Leaders Summit.

