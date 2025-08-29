Forbes Seeks Nominations for “America’s Top 200 CPAs 2025” Recognition

Forbes is seeking nominations for our 2025 list of America’s top 200 certified public accountants, a recognition designed to highlight the most exceptional, practicing CPAs throughout America—the elite in the accounting profession. Our aim is to identify the CPAs who have demonstrated remarkable expertise in their profession. We are particularly interested in CPAs who have made their mark by dedicating themselves to serving the public interest and advancing the public accounting profession.

As an integral part of this process, we are seeking recommendations from the wider business community. If you know, or are aware of, a CPA who demonstrates both excellence and a consistent track record of success, we invite you to nominate them for the 2025 recognition.

Please submit your nominations through the provided link by September 10, 2025. Our editorial team will apply our Forbes methodology for identifying, vetting and narrowing the field of candidates. Selected CPAs may be contacted with requests for additional information as they advance in the selection process.

Forbes Top CPAs Nomination Form

Please note that this list is entirely merit-based and qualitative – there is no fee to participate and candidates cannot pay to be listed.

Any questions about submissions or the upcoming list should be directed to [email protected]

