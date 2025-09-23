The post Forbes Top CPAs In America, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. T he annual recognition by Forbes of America’s finest CPAs—whether in our annual Top CPAs list or Best-in-State CPAs list—is designed to highlight the finest in the profession: CPAs with impressive track records in their specialties, who have broken barriers to emerge as leaders in their fields, have contributed to advancing the CPA profession, and have given back to society. They come from a variety of backgrounds, specializations and geographic regions, from the profession’s Big Four to one-owner firms. And as with all Forbes lists, this recognition is based on a rigorous, multi-stage process of editorial research and evaluation, and no fee or payment of any kind is required for candidates to be considered or selected. To do so, our review team identifies thousands of eligible candidates through interviews with industry insiders, outside nominations, editorial research and an independent advisory board of expert CPAs. To qualify for consideration, CPAs are required to be licensed by their state and active in the public accounting profession. Forbes’ methodology and assessment process are designed through the editorial team’s broad experience in CPA practice, coverage of accounting news and knowledge of the conduct required to properly lead a CPA firm. Candidates are rated in ten weighted categories, including achievements, professional honors, influence on the profession, performance, thought leadership and community service. Although a CPA’s lifetime achievements are considered, emphasis is placed on their most recent accomplishments. The result is a collection of elite CPAs who are leading the profession effectively and honorably in such areas as tax, auditing and management consulting. Few CPAs boast immediate name recognition outside their field, generally preferring to make their mark less publicly. But those selected all share a superb track record, impeccable integrity and ultimately, Forbes’ recognition as one of America’s finest CPAs. Steel Rose, CPA is a… The post Forbes Top CPAs In America, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. T he annual recognition by Forbes of America’s finest CPAs—whether in our annual Top CPAs list or Best-in-State CPAs list—is designed to highlight the finest in the profession: CPAs with impressive track records in their specialties, who have broken barriers to emerge as leaders in their fields, have contributed to advancing the CPA profession, and have given back to society. They come from a variety of backgrounds, specializations and geographic regions, from the profession’s Big Four to one-owner firms. And as with all Forbes lists, this recognition is based on a rigorous, multi-stage process of editorial research and evaluation, and no fee or payment of any kind is required for candidates to be considered or selected. To do so, our review team identifies thousands of eligible candidates through interviews with industry insiders, outside nominations, editorial research and an independent advisory board of expert CPAs. To qualify for consideration, CPAs are required to be licensed by their state and active in the public accounting profession. Forbes’ methodology and assessment process are designed through the editorial team’s broad experience in CPA practice, coverage of accounting news and knowledge of the conduct required to properly lead a CPA firm. Candidates are rated in ten weighted categories, including achievements, professional honors, influence on the profession, performance, thought leadership and community service. Although a CPA’s lifetime achievements are considered, emphasis is placed on their most recent accomplishments. The result is a collection of elite CPAs who are leading the profession effectively and honorably in such areas as tax, auditing and management consulting. Few CPAs boast immediate name recognition outside their field, generally preferring to make their mark less publicly. But those selected all share a superb track record, impeccable integrity and ultimately, Forbes’ recognition as one of America’s finest CPAs. Steel Rose, CPA is a…