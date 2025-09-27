TLDR Ford Motor Company stock reached a new 52-week high at $11.99, delivering 24.63% returns year-to-date The company plans to launch a $30,000 electric pickup truck by 2027 on its new Universal EV Platform Ford is recalling over 115,000 vehicles due to steering and electrical defects The automaker will cut up to 1,000 jobs at [...] The post Ford (F) Stock Hits 52-Week High as Investors Bet on Electric Truck Dreams appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Ford Motor Company stock reached a new 52-week high at $11.99, delivering 24.63% returns year-to-date The company plans to launch a $30,000 electric pickup truck by 2027 on its new Universal EV Platform Ford is recalling over 115,000 vehicles due to steering and electrical defects The automaker will cut up to 1,000 jobs at [...] The post Ford (F) Stock Hits 52-Week High as Investors Bet on Electric Truck Dreams appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ford (F) Stock Hits 52-Week High as Investors Bet on Electric Truck Dreams

By: Coincentral
2025/09/27 20:03
SynFutures
F$0.013174+4.53%
Dreams Quest
DREAMS$0.0002946+4.76%
1
1$0.008812-0.78%

TLDR

  • Ford Motor Company stock reached a new 52-week high at $11.99, delivering 24.63% returns year-to-date
  • The company plans to launch a $30,000 electric pickup truck by 2027 on its new Universal EV Platform
  • Ford is recalling over 115,000 vehicles due to steering and electrical defects
  • The automaker will cut up to 1,000 jobs at its German EV plant due to weak European demand
  • Ford’s EV division posted a $1.3 billion loss in Q2, widening from the previous year

Ford Motor Company stock reached a new 52-week high of $11.99, marking an impressive 24.63% return year-to-date. The automaker’s shares have climbed steadily as investors weigh the company’s electric vehicle ambitions against ongoing operational challenges.

Ford Motor Company (F)Ford Motor Company (F)

The stock’s recent performance reflects renewed investor confidence in Ford’s strategic direction. With a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, the company offers shareholders a 6.45% dividend yield. However, analysts suggest the stock appears slightly overvalued at current levels.

Ford’s management recently unveiled plans for a $30,000 electric pickup truck set to launch by 2027. This unnamed vehicle will be the first built on Ford’s new Universal EV Platform. CEO Jim Farley emphasized the company’s commitment to this strategy, stating they’ve lived through too many failed attempts by Detroit automakers to create affordable vehicles.

The new platform promises manufacturing efficiencies with 20% fewer parts than typical vehicles and 15% faster assembly times. Ford aims to compete in a market where the average EV transaction price sits around $57,000, making their target price point attractive to consumers.

Production Challenges Mount

Despite these ambitious plans, Ford faces immediate operational hurdles. The company will cut up to 1,000 jobs at its Cologne, Germany electric vehicle facility due to weaker-than-expected European demand. The plant will shift to single-shift operation starting January 2026.

Ford’s EV division continues bleeding money, posting a $1.3 billion loss in the second quarter. This represents a widening loss compared to the previous year, driven by battery production costs, tariffs, and investments in next-generation models.

The automaker previously promised its EV segment would achieve profitability by the end of 2026. That timeline now appears increasingly optimistic given current losses and market conditions.

Ford is also grappling with multiple safety recalls affecting over 215,000 vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced recalls for steering column defects in 115,539 vehicles. Additional recalls involve electrical issues in Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs that could cause underhood fires.

Over 100,000 Taurus sedans face recall due to door trim that might detach while driving, creating hazards for other motorists. These safety issues add to Ford’s operational costs and regulatory scrutiny.

Strategic Moves in Global Markets

Ford is establishing a wholly owned subsidiary in China to manage passenger car and pickup truck operations. The new entity will handle marketing, sales, and service, with operations beginning in October.

This move comes as traditional automakers reassess their EV commitments. Toyota recently scaled back its 2026 EV manufacturing goals by one-third. Volvo abandoned its plan to go fully electric by 2030, citing rising costs and uncertain consumer demand.

Ford’s stock carries a beta of 1.53, indicating higher volatility than the broader market. Investors are essentially betting on the company’s ability to execute its EV strategy while managing current losses and operational challenges.

The automaker’s dividend yield remains attractive to income-focused investors. However, the sustainability of these payments depends on Ford’s ability to return its EV operations to profitability.

Ford’s recent stock performance suggests investors remain cautiously optimistic about the company’s electric vehicle pivot. The $30,000 pickup truck represents a potentially game-changing product if Ford can deliver on its promises by 2027.

The post Ford (F) Stock Hits 52-Week High as Investors Bet on Electric Truck Dreams appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Here’s How Consumers May Benefit From Lower Interest Rates

Here’s How Consumers May Benefit From Lower Interest Rates

The post Here’s How Consumers May Benefit From Lower Interest Rates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday opted to ease interest rates for the first time in months, leading the way for potentially lower mortgage rates, bond yields and a likely boost to cryptocurrency over the coming weeks. Average long-term mortgage rates dropped to their lowest levels in months ahead of the central bank’s policy shift. Copyright{2018} The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts The central bank’s policymaking panel voted this week to lower interest rates, which have sat between 4.25% and 4.5% since December, to a new range of 4% and 4.25%. How Will Lower Interest Rates Impact Mortgage Rates? Mortgage rates tend to fall before and during a period of interest rate cuts: The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 6.35% from 6.5% last week, the lowest level since October 2024, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported. Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages also dropped to 5.5% from 5.6% as they neared the year-ago rate of 5.27%. When the Federal Reserve lowered the funds rate to between 0% and 0.25% during the pandemic, 30-year mortgage rates hit record lows between 2.7% and 3% by the end of 2020, according to data published by Freddie Mac. Consumers who refinanced their mortgages in 2020 saved about $5.3 billion annually as rates dropped, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Similarly, mortgage rates spiked around 7% as interest rates were hiked in 2022 and 2023, though mortgage rates appeared to react within weeks of the Fed opting to cut or raise rates. How Do Treasury Bonds Respond To Lower Interest Rates? Long-term Treasury yields are more directly influenced by interest rates, as lower rates tend to result in lower yields. When the Fed pushed rates to near zero during the pandemic, 10-year Treasury yields fell to an all-time low of 0.5%. As…
NEAR
NEAR$2.721+1.52%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1522-0.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07549+1.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:59
Share
From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and popular altcoins, prices are going down – what’s causing this drop? Is it a short slump or a sign of bigger trouble? Key Takeaways The prices of the dominant cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, declined considerably in the past week. The popular altcoins like Dogecoin also followed suit. The ... Read more The post From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Sign
SIGN$0.07665+1.08%
Wink
LIKE$0.007923+3.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07549+1.54%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/09/27 20:55
Share
SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

De uitgever van de grootste stablecoin ter wereld, Tether, zou binnenkort een van de grootste private financieringsrondes ooit in de crypto industrie kunnen afronden. Volgens bronnen van Bloomberg zijn zowel SoftBank als Ark Investment Management in gesprek om te investeren in deze nieuwe kapitaalinjectie van Tether Holdings SA. De gesprekken... Het bericht SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
ARK
ARK$0.4178+2.22%
MANTRA
OM$0.1656+3.17%
OP
OP$0.6691+2.87%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 20:34
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s How Consumers May Benefit From Lower Interest Rates

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

Crypto ETFs Move Past Bitcoin & Ethereum Pepeto Gains Spotlight After DOGE and XRP Listings

Bitcoin Treasury Company POP Culture Plans to Raise $6 Million in a Rights Issue