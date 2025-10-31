ExchangeDEX+
Fore! Ways To Dress Like A Golfer This Halloween

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/31 02:30
MAMARONECK, NEW YORK, AUGUST 17: Tiger Woods of the USA in action during the 79th PGA Championship at the Winged Foot Golf Club on August 17th, 1997 in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Any Chance Productions)

Getty Images

Fore the Fright: Golf-Inspired Halloween Costumes on a Budget

With Halloween just around the corner, Americans are expected to spend a record $13 billion on costumes, candy, and celebrations. But you don’t have to break the bank to have a memorable night — especially if you’re a golfer. Here are a few golf-inspired costume ideas that are affordable, recognizable, and guaranteed to be a hit at any Halloween party.

Tiger Woods

Few figures in golf are as instantly recognizable as Tiger Woods. His signature Sunday red has become synonymous with dominance, determination, and drama. Woods has worn red in final rounds since childhood, a tradition inspired by his mother, Kultida, who called it his “power color” as a Capricorn.

What you’ll need:

  • Red polo (Nike or Sun Day Red preferred)
  • Black slacks (pleated for a 1990s vibe, straight-leg for modern)
  • Black Nike hat
  • Black shoes
  • Golf glove

Simple, iconic, and instantly identifiable, the Tiger Woods costume is easy and inexpensive.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 05: Gary Player of South Africa reacts to a putt during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Gary Player

The “Black Knight” himself, Gary Player, has always stood out for his sleek, monochrome wardrobe and relentless energy. The South African legend, who turns 90 the day after Halloween, remains a fixture in the golf world and credits his longevity to a disciplined fitness regimen.

What you’ll need:

  • All-black or all-white outfit
  • Matching golf glove
  • A printed “workout routine” for authenticity
  • The unwavering urge to tell people about your push-ups

The look is minimalist, timeless, and carries the confident edge of one of golf’s greatest global ambassadors.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 13: Lucas Glover of the United States poses with the trophy after putting in to win during the first playoff hole on the 18th green to win the tournament during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 13, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Lucas Glover

It wasn’t the trophy that stole the show at the 2023 St. Jude Championship, it was Lucas Glover’s sweat soaked Sunday outfit. Competing in the August heat of Memphis, Glover’s white polo and khakis turned translucent under the sweltering humidity, instantly making him a viral sensation.

What you’ll need:

  • White polo
  • Khaki pants
  • White hat
  • Plenty of water to replicate the “sweat effect”
  • No glove (true to Glover’s preference)

Equal parts funny and authentic, this costume is a clever nod to one of golf’s most relatable on-course moments.

HOYLAKE, ENGLAND – JULY 19: John Daly of the United States plays a shot whilst smoking a cigarette during a practice round prior to The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 19, 2023 in Hoylake, England. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

R&A via Getty Images

John Daly

Few players embody golf’s wild side quite like John Daly. Known for his booming drives, rebellious streak, and unforgettable wardrobe, Daly became the face of Loudmouth Golf apparel in 2009 — first debuting their bold patterns on the European Tour after they were banned on the PGA Tour.

What you’ll need:

  • Loudmouth-style patterned pants (or any bold alternative)
  • Sponsor-laden polo
  • Diet Coke
  • Optional mullet or beard

Add a few M&M’s as your “preferred candy,” a pack of smokes for effect, and you’ll have nailed Daly’s unmistakable blend of chaos and charisma.

From Tiger’s signature red to Daly’s loud patterns, golf offers no shortage of personalities to channel this Halloween.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/break80/2025/10/30/fore-ways-to-dress-like-a-golfer-this-halloween/

