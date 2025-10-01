ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Ethereum’s climb toward five figures has become one of the most discussed narratives of this cycle. Analysts point to institutional buying, record DeFi activity, and historical price patterns that mirror the last bull run. While ETH could surge past $10,000, the real hidden alpha may lie in an Ethereum-based meme token trading under $0.0025, Little [...]]]>Ethereum’s climb toward five figures has become one of the most discussed narratives of this cycle. Analysts point to institutional buying, record DeFi activity, and historical price patterns that mirror the last bull run. While ETH could surge past $10,000, the real hidden alpha may lie in an Ethereum-based meme token trading under $0.0025, Little [...]]]>

Forget $10K: Ethereum (ETH) Rally Could Push Past $10,000, Lifting This Under-$0.0025 ETH Token to $1

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/10/01 14:41
Ethereum
ETH$3,497.85-6.04%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02077-3.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006343-7.27%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00066-13.83%

Ethereum’s climb toward five figures has become one of the most discussed narratives of this cycle. Analysts point to institutional buying, record DeFi activity, and historical price patterns that mirror the last bull run. While ETH could surge past $10,000, the real hidden alpha may lie in an Ethereum-based meme token trading under $0.0025, Little Pepe (LILPEPE).

 

Ethereum Price Prediction: Why Analysts See $10,000 Coming

After falling from its August high of $4,915, ETH trades around $4,470, consolidating just under its psychological resistance level at $4,600. Analysts believe ETH is following a familiar pattern from past cycles.

Ethereum Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

In 2021, ETH corrected nearly 25% after retesting the 2017 ATH of $1,400 before ripping past $4,800. This cycle looks eerily similar, with analyst Ted Pillows projecting a short-term correction to $3,700–$3,800 before ETH begins its march toward $10,000 by early 2026.

The upside would represent roughly 100% gains from current levels, and institutional activity reinforces that narrative.

  • DEX Activity: Ethereum’s decentralized exchange volume has surpassed $3.5 trillion, cementing its role as the DeFi backbone.
  • Institutional Buying: Bitmine has recently added another $69 million in ETH purchases, boosting its holdings to nearly 1.95 million tokens. Sharplink Gaming, Mogo Inc., and others continue to accumulate, signaling a growing conviction.
  • Network Strength: Despite short-term pullbacks, ETH remains above key exponential moving averages with RSI hovering at neutral levels, indicating room for growth.

If Ethereum price reaches $10,000, altcoins tethered to its ecosystem are expected to enjoy a much larger multiplier effect, and that’s where Little Pepe comes in.

Little Pepe: The ETH Token Rewriting Meme Playbook

Little Pepe isn’t just another meme coin. It’s building the world’s first Layer 2 blockchain dedicated exclusively to memes, combining internet culture with real utility. The presale has been nothing short of explosive. Now in Stage 13, Little Pepe has raised over $26 million and sold 16 billion tokens, with the price climbing 120% from Stage 1.

Some of its unique features include:

  • Sniper-bot-resistant EVM chain, ensuring fair trading.
  • Zero buy/sell tax and near-zero fees, making transactions cheaper and faster.
  • A Meme Launchpad, designed to incubate and launch future meme projects directly on the Little Pepe chain.
  • Backed by anonymous crypto veterans with a track record of scaling meme coins into billion-dollar valuations.
  • Certik-audited smart contract and CEX listings confirmed at launch.

The project also stokes excitement with a Mega Giveaway: over 15 ETH rewards for top buyers and random participants between Stages 12–17, alongside its separate $777K community giveaway open to all holders.

Why Analysts Believe LILPEPE Can Hit $1 from under $0.0025

If Ethereum price pushes past $10,000, its ecosystem coins will be among the biggest beneficiaries. Analysts argue that LILPEPE is particularly well-positioned to ride this wave:

  • Strong presale momentum: $26 million+ raised signals a paramount level of community trust.
  • Exchange listings: Immediate liquidity at launch ensures global visibility and market access.
  • Strict tokenomics: 0% at TGE, 3-month cliff, and 5% monthly vesting prevent early dumps.
  • Utility edge: Unlike DOGE or SHIB, LILPEPE incorporates a Layer 2 framework that fosters a meme economy, rather than relying solely on hype.
  • Cultural virality: Pepe remains one of the strongest internet meme symbols, fueling adoption.

Analysts suggest that if LILPEPE launches at $0.003 with a $300 million market cap, even a moderate meme supercycle could send it to $1, representing gains of more than 300x for presale buyers.

Final Take: ETH Momentum Could Make Little Pepe the Biggest Winner

Ethereum price targets above $10,000 are already exciting, but the bigger story may be what happens to altcoins riding ETH’s wave. With its unique technology, explosive presale momentum, and robust cultural backing, Little Pepe is poised to become the meme coin of 2025. 

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.003952-22.43%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-14.58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05889-8.82%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Shopify (SHOP) Stock: Investors Sell Despite Beating Q3 Expectations

Mono Protocol Future Prediction: 5 Reasons It Will Get on Top Crypto Presale Lists 2025-26

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,855.51
$103,855.51$103,855.51

-1.78%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,497.85
$3,497.85$3,497.85

-2.53%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.58
$160.58$160.58

-3.69%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2541
$2.2541$2.2541

-3.13%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16157
$0.16157$0.16157

-3.22%