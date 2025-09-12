Forget Ripple Vs. SWIFT, BRICS Nations Are Building On XRP Ledger With Their Central Banks

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/12 06:00
Ripple’s role in global finance is drawing new attention after Versan Aljarrah of Black Swan Capitalist revealed that central banks in BRICS nations have been building on the XRP Ledger. The findings suggest that the ledger is not an afterthought but a serious option in the bloc’s plans for cross-border payments. 

BRICS Central Banks Quietly Build On XRP Ledger

Versan Aljarrah says that the central banks of BRICS, along with the New Development Bank, have already been working with the XRP Ledger. According to him, the records show clear evidence that this work has been ongoing quietly for years. The archived papers he cites do more than just mention Ripple. They note that BRICS reports point to escrow and automation on the XRPL as tools that can handle the bloc’s cross-border payment needs by making transactions easier, quicker, and more secure.

With Ripples escrow, the system locks payments and then releases them automatically, while its automation tools streamlines the process, reducing the cost and time of transactions. These systems align directly with the vision of the BRICS nations to build a financial structure that operates independently and does not rely heavily on the U.S. dollar for clearing and settlement.

Aljarrah explains that the consistent references in official BRICS materials point to a pattern of deliberate engagement.​​ The bloc has spent years checking how XRPL can fit into its long-term financial system. By highlighting that the groundwork dates back years, Aljarrah draws attention to the quiet yet steady progress that has taken place in the background.

Evidence Suggests A Coordinated Digital Infrastructure Strategy

Versan Aljarrah also stresses that attention to the XRP Ledger has been consistent across several years of BRICS meetings, research papers, and economic forums. Repeated mentions of XRPL in policy papers suggest a coordinated and ongoing strategy, rather than a one-off experiment.

The evidence does not stop with research. Brazil’s central bank has published papers that name Ripple in its tests of distributed ledger systems. In the private sector, projects in Brazil are already using XRPL for tokenization and financing. The mix of research, pilot testing, and adoption indicates that BRICS is not standing by, but is actively exploring Ripple’s technology.

Aljarrah explains that this does not mean entire national systems have moved onto the public ledger. The evidence instead points to preparation. BRICS central banks are examining the strengths of the XRP Ledger, conducting pilots, and assessing its compatibility with their existing financial frameworks. 

As Aljarrah points out, this effort has been underway for years, even though the final move to large-scale adoption remains ahead. The big question now is whether the BRICS nations will take the next bold step and integrate the XRP Ledger into their core financial systems.

XRP price chart from Tradingview.com (Ripple SWIFT BRICS)
