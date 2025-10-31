ExchangeDEX+
Forget Solana ETFs — The Real Story Is How Fast Layer Brett Is Taking Market Share

By: Coindoo
2025/10/31 01:25
The hype for Solana ETFs is long gone, as no one is now talking about it, except for SOL itself. However, the attention is now being pointed in the direction of an Ethereum Layer 2 project, Layer Brett.

It is quietly gaining market share in the memecoin market at a pace most early-stage crypto projects never reach.

Let’s find out how it’s capturing the market quietly.

Investors are slowly forgetting about Solana ETFs

Source: CoinMarketCap

Solana made noise when the first spot Solana ETF launched and pulled in around $69.5 million in day-one inflows. All eyes shifted to SOL, but all of that attention is fading faster than expected.

At the time of writing, SOL is trading somewhere around the $200 mark, unable to sustain momentum and hold above key resistance levels. Despite the hype, SOL hasn’t seen a significant surge.

It’s also because retail investors aren’t looking for regulated financial products but speed and rewards with some memecoin magic.

That’s precisely how Layer Brett is quietly building a strong community that has already surpassed over 5,500 holders.

How Layer Brett is quietly scoping up market share

While older altcoins like SOL are fading away in the background, Layer Brett is doing something that no meme tokens do, and that’s shipping a working blockchain. Recent development updates show that the network is already operational.

In simple terms, it means that the chain isn’t theoretical anymore. It’s processing blocks, validating them and keeping a synchronized state across the network. That’s also the foundation of a functional Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain.

LBRETT, the native token of Layer Brett, is gaining market share through controlled private funding and early access pricing. Each funding stage has a fixed allocation of LBRETT tokens, and once that stage sells out, the price automatically increases.

Until now, it has helped accumulate over $4.4 million and is not standing at a low entry point of just $0.0058 per LBRETT token.

Layer Brett incentivizing early holders with rewards

This emerging meme token is incentivizing people for holding and participating in the Layer Brett ecosystem. It gives users multiple ways to earn and benefit just for being part of the community. These include:

  • Staking Rewards: Investors can buy and stake LBRETT tokens even during the funding phase and earn an APY of over 580%.
  • Governance Power: Token holders get voting rights. They influence proposals, development decisions and ecosystem direction.
  • Community Rewards: Users are rewarded for activities such as referrals, on-chain activity and ecosystem engagement. In fact, 3.5% (350M) of tokens are allocated for this.
  • $1 Million Giveaway: LBRETT holders also have an exclusive chance to win $1 million just by purchasing and holding these tokens.

Instead of just holding and hoping, Layer Brett gives users multiple reward paths from day one, which is why attention (and capital) keeps shifting here.

Summing up

Even though the Solana ETF has generated some buzz, it doesn’t have what it takes to build a strong community or hype. With SOL struggling to break through key levels, investors are quietly moving their funds into Layer Brett.

That’s why this project is quietly capturing the market. Unlike older meme coins, LBRETT is offering real-world utility and rewards to its holders, thus setting itself to become one of the most in-demand projects.

Discover more about Layer Brett (LBRETT): 

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

