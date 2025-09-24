The post Former Avalanche Foundation CEO Aytunç Yıldızlı joins 0G Labs as Chief Growth Officer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. San Francisco-based 0G Labs has appointed Aytunç Yıldızlı, former CEO of the Avalanche Foundation, as Chief Growth Officer to lead its global adoption efforts. The move comes as the company positions itself as the execution layer for AI-native Web3 applications ahead of its upcoming mainnet launch and token generation event Yıldızlı was part of Avalanche’s (AVAX) founding team before taking over leadership of the Avalanche Foundation, where he helped steer the network from its early stages into one of the most established Layer 1 blockchains. His work included ecosystem development, community expansion, and aligning strategic initiatives across the network. Accelerating AI-native applications on-chain At 0G, Yıldızlı will oversee developer growth, community building, and adoption strategies. The company is developing infrastructure specifically designed for AI workloads, including decentralized compute, storage, and real-time applications. “The next era of Web3 will be powered by AI-native applications, and today’s blockchains aren’t built to meet that scale,” said Yıldızlı. “0G Labs is changing this by creating infrastructure purpose-built for AI, unlocking real-time compute, storage, and innovation. I’m thrilled to help shape this ecosystem and lead the charge toward the future of decentralized intelligence.” Michael Heinrich, co-founder and CEO of 0G Labs, said the appointment adds experienced leadership at a key stage: “With Aytunç joining our leadership team, we’re bringing on board one of the most experienced ecosystem leaders in Web3. His track record with Avalanche proves his ability to scale global developer and community adoption. At 0G, his leadership will accelerate our mission to power AI-native applications on-chain.” Featured image via Shutterstock. Source: https://finbold.com/former-avalanche-foundation-ceo-aytunc-yildizli-joins-0g-labs-as-chief-growth-officer/ The post Former Avalanche Foundation CEO Aytunç Yıldızlı joins 0G Labs as Chief Growth Officer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. San Francisco-based 0G Labs has appointed Aytunç Yıldızlı, former CEO of the Avalanche Foundation, as Chief Growth Officer to lead its global adoption efforts. The move comes as the company positions itself as the execution layer for AI-native Web3 applications ahead of its upcoming mainnet launch and token generation event Yıldızlı was part of Avalanche’s (AVAX) founding team before taking over leadership of the Avalanche Foundation, where he helped steer the network from its early stages into one of the most established Layer 1 blockchains. His work included ecosystem development, community expansion, and aligning strategic initiatives across the network. Accelerating AI-native applications on-chain At 0G, Yıldızlı will oversee developer growth, community building, and adoption strategies. The company is developing infrastructure specifically designed for AI workloads, including decentralized compute, storage, and real-time applications. “The next era of Web3 will be powered by AI-native applications, and today’s blockchains aren’t built to meet that scale,” said Yıldızlı. “0G Labs is changing this by creating infrastructure purpose-built for AI, unlocking real-time compute, storage, and innovation. I’m thrilled to help shape this ecosystem and lead the charge toward the future of decentralized intelligence.” Michael Heinrich, co-founder and CEO of 0G Labs, said the appointment adds experienced leadership at a key stage: “With Aytunç joining our leadership team, we’re bringing on board one of the most experienced ecosystem leaders in Web3. His track record with Avalanche proves his ability to scale global developer and community adoption. At 0G, his leadership will accelerate our mission to power AI-native applications on-chain.” Featured image via Shutterstock. Source: https://finbold.com/former-avalanche-foundation-ceo-aytunc-yildizli-joins-0g-labs-as-chief-growth-officer/