Former Avalanche Foundation CEO Aytunç Yıldızlı joins 0G Labs as Chief Growth Officer

San Francisco-based 0G Labs has appointed Aytunç Yıldızlı, former CEO of the Avalanche Foundation, as Chief Growth Officer to lead its global adoption efforts.
The move comes as the company positions itself as the execution layer for AI-native Web3 applications ahead of its upcoming mainnet launch and token generation event
Yıldızlı was part of Avalanche’s (AVAX) founding team before taking over leadership of the Avalanche Foundation, where he helped steer the network from its early stages into one of the most established Layer 1 blockchains. His work included ecosystem development, community expansion, and aligning strategic initiatives across the network.
Accelerating AI-native applications on-chain
At 0G, Yıldızlı will oversee developer growth, community building, and adoption strategies. The company is developing infrastructure specifically designed for AI workloads, including decentralized compute, storage, and real-time applications.
Michael Heinrich, co-founder and CEO of 0G Labs, said the appointment adds experienced leadership at a key stage:
