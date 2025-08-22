Former Mastodon Guitarist Brent Hinds Dead At 51

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 05:05
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.144-3.49%
Movement
MOVE$0.1275-2.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021828-1.95%
Particl
PART$0.1808-0.11%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001428-2.25%
2024 Riot Fest

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 22: Brent Hinds of Mastodon performs at Riot Fest 2024 at Douglass Park on September 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Founding guitarist for Mastodon Brent Hinds has died from a fatal motorcycle accident at the age of 51. Atlanta News First reported there was an accident between a Harley Davidson and a BMW SUV on Wednesday, August 20th, which The Fulton County Examiner later confirmed the rider of the motorcylce was former Mastodon guitarist, Brent Hinds.

Hinds and Mastodon ‘mutually parted’ ways with each other back in March of this year. “Friends and Fans, After 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways,” Mastodon announced on social media. “We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors. We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon. As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact. We look forward to seeing you on the road.”

Since exiting the band, Hinds had publicly voiced his displeasure for the other band members, making some speculate if the decision behind Hinds’ exit was not amicable or mutual.

This Story Has Been Updated

Mastodon has since issued a statement regarding former guitarist Brent Hinds’ death.

“We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief… last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident. We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many. Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time.

RIP Brent.”

To say Hinds had an integral role to Mastodon’s sound would be an understatement. Hinds’ metal guitar playing, which often showcased his affinity for blues and country, painted him as one of the most stylistically unique guitarists in heavy music. Apart from being a phenomenal guitarist, Hinds was also gifted songwriting and vocalist who contributed to a plethora of Mastodon’s most revered and fan-favorited hits like “Crack the Skye,” “Megalodon,” and “Once More ‘Round the Sun.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/quentinsinger/2025/08/21/former-mastodon-guitarist-brent-hinds-dead-at-51/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.000038-7.31%
Particl
PART$0.1804-0.44%
Share
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Share
From Cardano’s 100% Rally to Ethereum’s $12K Target: Why Cold Wallet’s $6.4M Stage 17 Presale at $0.00998 Could Be the Top Crypto Pick

From Cardano’s 100% Rally to Ethereum’s $12K Target: Why Cold Wallet’s $6.4M Stage 17 Presale at $0.00998 Could Be the Top Crypto Pick

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/from-cardanos-100-rally-to-ethereums-12k-target-why-cold-wallets-6-4m-stage-17-presale-at-0-00998-could-be-the-top-crypto-pick/
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021812-1.91%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000545+31.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 06:00
Share
U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has begun the process of rewriting its “open banking” regulations

U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has begun the process of rewriting its “open banking” regulations

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has begun the process of rewriting its “open banking” regulations.  As expected, the policy debate, which has been ongoing for a while and has banks and fintech companies at loggerheads, isn’t ending anytime soon, at least, not until the overhaul is complete. The decision to start a do-over […]
Threshold
T$0.01596-1.84%
U
U$0.0145-21.57%
SOON
SOON$0.2752+1.40%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 05:20
Share

Trending News

More

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

From Cardano’s 100% Rally to Ethereum’s $12K Target: Why Cold Wallet’s $6.4M Stage 17 Presale at $0.00998 Could Be the Top Crypto Pick

U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has begun the process of rewriting its “open banking” regulations

Tornado Cash’s Roman Storm Faces 5 Years for a Crime DOJ Now Says It Won’t Prosecute

Ethena crosses $500M in cumulative revenue as synthetic stablecoins gain ground