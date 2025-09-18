The post Former Pantera partner to spearhead Solmate with $300M Solana digital asset treasury initiative in UAE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Former Pantera Capital partner Marco Santori is launching Solmate, a digital asset treasury focusing on Solana investments in the UAE. Solmate aims to leverage growing institutional interest and significant Solana adoption in the Middle East. Former Pantera Capital partner Marco Santori is establishing Solmate, a digital asset treasury focused on Solana investments in the UAE. The initiative aims to capitalize on growing institutional interest in Solana within the Middle Eastern market. The UAE has positioned itself as a blockchain hub, attracting over many blockchain firms through regulatory frameworks like the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. The UAE market has shown particular interest in Solana investments, with one UAE-backed entity planning a $1 billion allocation to SOL tokens as part of broader institutional crypto adoption trends. Pantera Capital, which manages over $5 billion in assets under management, has been an early backer of major blockchain projects including Solana during its initial growth phases. The Solana Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai regulators in 2025 to create dedicated economic zones for blockchain developers, further strengthening ties between the platform and the region. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/former-pantera-partner-leads-solmate-300m-solana-uae/The post Former Pantera partner to spearhead Solmate with $300M Solana digital asset treasury initiative in UAE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Former Pantera Capital partner Marco Santori is launching Solmate, a digital asset treasury focusing on Solana investments in the UAE. Solmate aims to leverage growing institutional interest and significant Solana adoption in the Middle East. Former Pantera Capital partner Marco Santori is establishing Solmate, a digital asset treasury focused on Solana investments in the UAE. The initiative aims to capitalize on growing institutional interest in Solana within the Middle Eastern market. The UAE has positioned itself as a blockchain hub, attracting over many blockchain firms through regulatory frameworks like the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. The UAE market has shown particular interest in Solana investments, with one UAE-backed entity planning a $1 billion allocation to SOL tokens as part of broader institutional crypto adoption trends. Pantera Capital, which manages over $5 billion in assets under management, has been an early backer of major blockchain projects including Solana during its initial growth phases. The Solana Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai regulators in 2025 to create dedicated economic zones for blockchain developers, further strengthening ties between the platform and the region. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/former-pantera-partner-leads-solmate-300m-solana-uae/

Former Pantera partner to spearhead Solmate with $300M Solana digital asset treasury initiative in UAE

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 23:40
Key Takeaways

  • Former Pantera Capital partner Marco Santori is launching Solmate, a digital asset treasury focusing on Solana investments in the UAE.
  • Solmate aims to leverage growing institutional interest and significant Solana adoption in the Middle East.

Former Pantera Capital partner Marco Santori is establishing Solmate, a digital asset treasury focused on Solana investments in the UAE.

The initiative aims to capitalize on growing institutional interest in Solana within the Middle Eastern market. The UAE has positioned itself as a blockchain hub, attracting over many blockchain firms through regulatory frameworks like the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority.

The UAE market has shown particular interest in Solana investments, with one UAE-backed entity planning a $1 billion allocation to SOL tokens as part of broader institutional crypto adoption trends.

Pantera Capital, which manages over $5 billion in assets under management, has been an early backer of major blockchain projects including Solana during its initial growth phases.

The Solana Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai regulators in 2025 to create dedicated economic zones for blockchain developers, further strengthening ties between the platform and the region.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/former-pantera-partner-leads-solmate-300m-solana-uae/

