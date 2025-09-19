The post Former SEC Chairman Gary Gensler Speaks Out About Bitcoin (BTC) and Cryptocurrencies After a Long Time! Here Are His Surprising Statements… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gary Gensler, former chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), made important statements about the cryptocurrency market after a long break. Speaking to CNBC, Gary Gensler said he has no regrets about regulating the cryptocurrency market and the actions he took for it. While Gensler stated that his views on Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies have not changed, he argues that cryptocurrencies are still speculative. Gensler stated that he does not regret the strong sanctions and regulations imposed on the cryptocurrency sector during his tenure, as fraud was rampant at the time. Gensler, seen as a key figure in the crackdown on the crypto sector, stated that the SEC has filed approximately 100 lawsuits against crypto companies under his leadership, a number comparable to his predecessor’s tenure. “During my time in office, the cryptocurrency market was rife with scams. I do not regret the sanctions I imposed on cryptocurrencies and the regulation I implemented.” Only Bitcoin Will Be Permanent! Gensler, who continues to stand by his ideas, argued that most cryptocurrencies survive on speculation and hype rather than value creation. He emphasized that cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin are fundamentally devoid of fundamentals and are highly speculative, risky assets. Gensler stated that while BTC may survive for a long time, the rest of the cryptocurrency market may not. Finally, Gensler reminded that regulations are implemented solely to protect investors. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/former-sec-chairman-gary-gensler-speaks-out-about-bitcoin-btc-and-cryptocurrencies-after-a-long-time-here-are-his-surprising-statements/The post Former SEC Chairman Gary Gensler Speaks Out About Bitcoin (BTC) and Cryptocurrencies After a Long Time! Here Are His Surprising Statements… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gary Gensler, former chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), made important statements about the cryptocurrency market after a long break. Speaking to CNBC, Gary Gensler said he has no regrets about regulating the cryptocurrency market and the actions he took for it. While Gensler stated that his views on Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies have not changed, he argues that cryptocurrencies are still speculative. Gensler stated that he does not regret the strong sanctions and regulations imposed on the cryptocurrency sector during his tenure, as fraud was rampant at the time. Gensler, seen as a key figure in the crackdown on the crypto sector, stated that the SEC has filed approximately 100 lawsuits against crypto companies under his leadership, a number comparable to his predecessor’s tenure. “During my time in office, the cryptocurrency market was rife with scams. I do not regret the sanctions I imposed on cryptocurrencies and the regulation I implemented.” Only Bitcoin Will Be Permanent! Gensler, who continues to stand by his ideas, argued that most cryptocurrencies survive on speculation and hype rather than value creation. He emphasized that cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin are fundamentally devoid of fundamentals and are highly speculative, risky assets. Gensler stated that while BTC may survive for a long time, the rest of the cryptocurrency market may not. Finally, Gensler reminded that regulations are implemented solely to protect investors. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/former-sec-chairman-gary-gensler-speaks-out-about-bitcoin-btc-and-cryptocurrencies-after-a-long-time-here-are-his-surprising-statements/

Former SEC Chairman Gary Gensler Speaks Out About Bitcoin (BTC) and Cryptocurrencies After a Long Time! Here Are His Surprising Statements…

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 23:29
Bitcoin
BTC$115,426.45-1.30%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.94-2.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017494+0.35%
SphereX
HERE$0.00024-7.69%
MAY
MAY$0.04981+10.49%

Gary Gensler, former chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), made important statements about the cryptocurrency market after a long break.

Speaking to CNBC, Gary Gensler said he has no regrets about regulating the cryptocurrency market and the actions he took for it.

While Gensler stated that his views on Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies have not changed, he argues that cryptocurrencies are still speculative.

Gensler stated that he does not regret the strong sanctions and regulations imposed on the cryptocurrency sector during his tenure, as fraud was rampant at the time.

Gensler, seen as a key figure in the crackdown on the crypto sector, stated that the SEC has filed approximately 100 lawsuits against crypto companies under his leadership, a number comparable to his predecessor’s tenure.

Only Bitcoin Will Be Permanent!

Gensler, who continues to stand by his ideas, argued that most cryptocurrencies survive on speculation and hype rather than value creation.

He emphasized that cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin are fundamentally devoid of fundamentals and are highly speculative, risky assets. Gensler stated that while BTC may survive for a long time, the rest of the cryptocurrency market may not.

Finally, Gensler reminded that regulations are implemented solely to protect investors.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/former-sec-chairman-gary-gensler-speaks-out-about-bitcoin-btc-and-cryptocurrencies-after-a-long-time-here-are-his-surprising-statements/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G PLAY 2025 is a live-streamed global gaming event that brings together press, partners, creators, and fans to explore the future of gaming. The array of products and experiences included major innovations across PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools, along with partnerships with McLaren Racing, NVIDIA and more.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.16006-4.89%
Gravity
G$0.01104-3.49%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04387-5.87%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:42
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.432-1.49%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.86-2.73%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013874-9.52%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00185-4.24%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate