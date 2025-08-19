Former White House Crypto Adviser Joins Tether Amid Stablecoin Boom

By: Coindoo
2025/08/19 21:37
The company announced Tuesday that Bo Hines, who recently stepped down as executive director of the Presidential Council of Advisers for Digital Assets, will serve as a strategic adviser. In his new role, Hines will focus on U.S. market strategy, policymaker engagement, and digital asset adoption.

“His deep understanding of the legislative process, combined with his passion for blockchain adoption, makes him an invaluable asset as Tether enters the biggest market in the world,” said Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino.

Key Role in Crypto Regulation

During his time in the White House, Hines played a central role in advancing the GENIUS Act, the federal framework for stablecoins signed into law earlier this year. He also helped shape broader U.S. crypto policy under the Trump administration before leaving public service in August.

Reflecting on the move, Hines said: “During my time in public service, I witnessed firsthand the transformative potential of stablecoins to modernize payments and increase financial inclusion.”

Stablecoins on the Rise

Stablecoins, which are pegged to assets like the U.S. dollar, are gaining traction as new regulations encourage adoption. Tether’s appointment of Hines underscores its ambitions to expand in the U.S. market as competition intensifies among leading issuers.

