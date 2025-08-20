Former White House Crypto Council Head Bo Hines Joins Tether’s Team

By: Coincentral
2025/08/20 04:34
TLDR

  • Tether hires Bo Hines, former White House crypto council head, to expand U.S. presence.

  • Hines will focus on making Tether compliant with the new GENIUS Act regulations.

  • Tether aims to establish a U.S.-compliant stablecoin under the GENIUS Act.

  • Tether has minted 50 billion USDT tokens in 2025, focusing on U.S. and European markets.

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, has appointed Bo Hines, the former executive director of the White House Crypto Council, as its new Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and U.S. Strategy. This move is part of Tether’s broader plan to increase its presence in the U.S. and comply with the recently passed GENIUS Act, a regulatory framework for stablecoins.

Hines, who played a key role in developing U.S. crypto policy under President Donald Trump, will help Tether navigate the evolving regulatory landscape. His expertise in stablecoin legislation, particularly with the GENIUS Act, makes him a crucial addition to Tether’s strategy.

Tether Hires Bo Hines as U.S. Strategy Advisor

As Tether continues to lead the stablecoin market, the company’s decision to bring Hines on board signals its intent to establish a more robust and compliant U.S. presence. The company has long operated in regulatory gray areas in the U.S. and Europe, and Hines’ appointment marks a strategic pivot toward compliance with new, more structured U.S. regulations.

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, emphasized that Hines’ deep understanding of the legislative process and his commitment to blockchain adoption make him an invaluable asset. “Bo’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to building a strong U.S.-based presence that spans across multiple sectors,” Ardoino said.

Tether’s CEO also noted that Hines will play a critical role in making Tether’s operations compatible with the U.S. market’s regulatory frameworks. This could open up new opportunities for the firm, especially in light of the GENIUS Act, which aims to establish clearer rules for fiat-backed stablecoins like USDT.

Hines’ Role and Influence in U.S. Crypto Policy

Hines, a former college football player, Republican congressional candidate, and Yale-trained attorney, was a pivotal figure in shaping the U.S. government’s stance on digital assets. As head of the Digital Assets Council, Hines helped secure the passage of the GENIUS Act, which provides a federal legal framework for stablecoins.

Hines’ appointment to Tether follows his resignation from the White House crypto task force in August 2025, after seven months in the role. In a tweet, he expressed his excitement about joining Tether and contributing to the development of products that set the standard for compliance and innovation in the U.S. market.

“I’m thrilled to join Tether at such a pivotal moment,” Hines stated.

Tether Strategy to Build U.S. Presence and Expand Operations

Tether is already one of the top players in the stablecoin market, with a circulating supply of over $166 billion. However, its operations have predominantly been based outside the U.S. While USDT is partially backed by fiat and U.S. Treasury bills, it faces potential challenges in highly regulated environments, especially in the U.S. and Europe.

With Hines on board, Tether is now positioned to address these challenges. The company aims to establish a U.S.-compliant stablecoin that meets the requirements of the GENIUS Act, which could allow it to expand further within the U.S. regulatory framework.

Hines’ immediate task will be to help Tether build relationships with policymakers and stakeholders in the U.S. market, ensuring that the firm’s operations remain compliant with the new regulatory guidelines. This strategy will be essential as Tether looks to solidify its dominance in the stablecoin market and expand its influence in the U.S.

USDT Issuer Expansion Plans and U.S. Market Opportunities

Tether has seen substantial growth in recent years, with the company minting over 50 billion USDT tokens in 2025 alone. Much of this expansion has been focused on the Asia-Pacific and European markets. However, with Hines leading the charge in the U.S., Tether aims to become more integrated into the U.S. financial system.

The company’s extensive holdings of U.S. Treasury debt and large investments in the U.S. crypto ecosystem put Tether in a strong position to leverage the regulatory framework provided by the GENIUS Act. The appointment of Hines signifies the firm’s commitment to capitalizing on these opportunities and ensuring that it remains at the forefront of the digital assets space.

