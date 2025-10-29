ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Fortify Labs opens applications for its 2026 cohort, a seven-month program offering bespoke mentorship and up to $1.3M for Tezos and Etherlink Web3 startups.Fortify Labs opens applications for its 2026 cohort, a seven-month program offering bespoke mentorship and up to $1.3M for Tezos and Etherlink Web3 startups.

Fortify Labs Opens 2026 Applications, Offers Up to $1.3M for Tezos and Etherlink Startups

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/29 21:00
tzapac

Fortify Labs has opened applications for its 2026 cohort, promising high-touch support, a tightly curated cohort and funding that can total roughly $1.3 million for standout Web3 projects. Run by TZ APAC, the Web3 ecosystem builder that works closely with the Tezos community, Fortify Labs says the program is designed to give early- and growth-stage teams the breathing room and bespoke help they need to move from MVP to market-ready products, not to rush them through a generic three-month sprint.

What sets Fortify apart is the program’s emphasis on long-form, hands-on partnership. Rather than a fixed curriculum, participants receive one-on-one mentorship, dedicated technical support, and curated introductions to investors, exchanges and other partners. The program also offers tangible financial support in multiple forms, including grants, a user-acquisition fund, direct investment and liquidity support, which Fortify’s information pack totals at roughly USD 1,270,000. That mix is intended to cover everything from early marketing experiments to token liquidity for teams planning a token launch.

Tailored Mentorship and Capital on Offer

Fortify’s pitch is not just theory: alumni outcomes are cited as proof. Questflow, a collaborative AI automation platform that joined the 2024 cohort, posted a 156x jump in monthly active users and later raised at valuations reported in the millions. Sogni AI, part of the 2025 intake, moved from testnet to roughly 90,000 mainnet users and completed a successful token generation event, while prediction-market project 5050 went from idea to full product in three months and attracted 600 users within two weeks of launch. Those examples are presented by Fortify as evidence that the longer, more tailored studio approach can produce fast, measurable growth.

“Working with TZ APAC, the team behind Fortify Labs, has been an absolute privilege since day one. What stands out is their genuine helpfulness across a wide range of areas – marketing, legal, KOLs, and even VC introductions. I wholeheartedly recommend any startup—whether undecided about which chain to build on or exploring expansion to additional L2s—to consider building on Etherlink and working with the TZ APAC team. The level of commitment you get at Fortify Labs is rare, and it makes all the difference,” said Mauvis Ledford, CEO of Sogni AI.

The program deliberately keeps cohorts small, historically working with only seven startups at a time, so the Fortify team can dig into each project’s tokenomics, go-to-market moves and investor narratives rather than spreading support thin. That selectivity is part of the studio’s strategy: intensive, bespoke help for a handful of teams rather than light-touch support for dozens.

Fortify Labs’ 2026 run is a seven-month program, kicking off in early March and wrapping in early October, and includes two mandatory in-person off-sites in Singapore (travel stipends are available). Teams that are ready to begin integration or growth work before the official start can be fast-tracked into resources early. Applications opened in October 2025, are reviewed on a rolling basis, and close on January 30, 2026; successful applicants will be informed by mid-February.

Projects accepted into Fortify must build on either Tezos or Etherlink. Tezos, a proof-of-stake Layer-1 that has been processing transactions since 2018, is positioned in Fortify’s materials as an energy-efficient, governance-forward chain well suited to long-lived dApps. Etherlink operates as an EVM-compatible layer, allowing teams to deploy Solidity codebases and move assets across interoperable chains, a pairing Fortify says helps teams pick the right technical path for their products.

TZ APAC, the team behind Fortify Labs, presents itself as a hyper-local Web3 adoption engine with dedicated teams across Asia. Backed by the Tezos Foundation and headquartered in Singapore, TZ APAC says its mission is to nurture the next generation of DeFi, gaming and culture-and-community projects in the region by connecting founders with grants, technical help and a regional network of users and partners. Fortify Labs, the group adds, is the studio vehicle that turns that support into market-ready companies.

Interested teams can apply via the Fortify Labs application form before the January 30, 2026, deadline; submissions are being reviewed on a rolling basis and selected startups will be contacted in mid-February. For founders who want both capital and close operational help, Fortify is pitching itself as a quieter, longer alternative to the intensive sprint model that dominates much of the startup-acceleration landscape.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0,001226+5,14%
Fuel
FUEL$0,00261-3,69%
Notcoin
NOT$0,000772+0,25%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0,324-1,21%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,17555-1,91%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00234+13,04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0,15107+9,43%
MemeCore
M$2,41191+1,26%
Threshold
T$0,01291-0,15%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40

Trending News

More

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Gamechain Collective Singapore 2025: Building Bridges In Web3 Gaming

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$106 225,18
$106 225,18$106 225,18

+1,11%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 575,22
$3 575,22$3 575,22

+1,58%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5690
$2,5690$2,5690

+1,57%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167,84
$167,84$167,84

+0,93%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,18055
$0,18055$0,18055

+0,73%