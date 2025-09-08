Forward Industries Announces $1.65 Billion Private Placement to Launch Solana Financial Strategy

PANews reported on September 8th that, according to Businesswire, global design firm Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) announced that it will use $1.65 billion in cash and stablecoin commitments in a private investment in equity (PIPE) offering led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital to launch a Solana-focused digital asset treasury strategy, aligning the company with the rapidly growing Solana ecosystem. C/M Capital Partners, LP, one of the company's largest existing shareholders, also participated in the transaction. Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin will provide financial and strategic support to help Forward Industries build and execute its Solana financial strategy.