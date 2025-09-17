Forward Industries Announces $4 Billion ATM Equity Offering

PANews reported on September 17th that Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD) has filed an automatic registration statement with the US SEC, proposing an at-the-market offering of up to $4 billion in common stock. The company stated that the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including strategic advancement of Solana (SOL), acquisition of income-generating assets, and other capital expenditures. Forward Industries recently completed the largest fundraising to date for its Solana digital asset vault, acquiring over 6.8 million SOL tokens . The ATM program will be marketed by Cantor Fitzgerald, with no escrow arrangements for the funds.