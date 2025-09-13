Forward Industries Boosts Solana Treasury with Major SOL Acquisition

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 02:03
Solana
SOL$241+6.24%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005295+0.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09501-2.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1317+3.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016434+3.01%
Major
MAJOR$0.16401+2.73%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002469-2.71%
Key Points:
  • Forward Industries acquires 4 million SOL, enhancing crypto presence.
  • Transaction valued at $800 million.
  • Partnerships with Galaxy Digital, Coinbase Prime secure assets.

Forward Industries has expanded its Solana (SOL) holdings by acquiring 4 million SOL worth approximately $800 million, with assets held by Galaxy Digital and Coinbase Prime Custody.

This substantial acquisition highlights major institutional trust in Solana, potentially influencing its market dynamics and showcasing its importance within corporate cryptocurrency strategies.

Forward’s $800 Million SOL Investment Signals Strategic Shift

Forward Industries, a Nasdaq-listed firm, has executed a significant transaction by acquiring 4 million Solana tokens worth $800 million. This move highlights a transformative strategic shift, emphasizing the company’s pivot from its roots in design and manufacturing to focusing on crypto asset treasury management. These assets are secured with 2 million SOL in Galaxy Digital’s custody, and 1.75 million SOL at Coinbase Prime. Key institutional investors like Multicoin Capital and Jump Crypto played crucial roles in this transition.

The immediate outcomes include enhancing Forward’s status as a major player in the Solana ecosystem. With another $800 million available for future acquisition, Forward is poised to become an even more influential force. This purchase also highlights shifting corporate strategies towards aggressive cryptocurrency integration, aligning them with the progressive tendencies of contemporary markets.

The crypto community responded as Forward Industries’ shares increased by 6.5%, reflecting market validation. Noteworthy comments include Kyle Samani’s outlook on Solana’s market engagement, stating the purchase is an opportunity for expanding global market connections.

Solana Market Dynamics and Institutional Interest

Did you know? Forward’s acquisition nearly triples the publicly held Solana reserves, signifying a pivotal moment in Solana’s journey towards becoming a core crypto treasury asset.

Solana, with a current price of $239.85, commands a market cap of $130.10 billion, occupying a 3.25% market dominance. Over the last 24 hours, trading volume surged by 31.24% to $11.89 billion, with a price increase of 5.61%, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:44 UTC on September 12, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu’s research notes the integration of Solana into major corporate treasuries signals potential regulatory attention. Experts highlight that institutional movements could improve Solana’s tech infrastructure and market adoption, presenting growth opportunities for related DeFi projects.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/forward-industries-solana-acquisition/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/20 Update: Low liquidity market, altcoins have a large pullback, and the top
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1496+4.68%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002707+3.87%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 10:09
Share
Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Canadian digital asset firm Sol Strategies has filed for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market amid its US market expansion strategy. Key Takeaways: Sol Strategies has filed to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE” as part of its U.S. expansion. The firm holds over 420,000 SOL tokens and is positioning itself as a blockchain-focused investment vehicle. Sol Strategies will follow Canadian governance standards and remain exempt from certain US rules. The company, which currently trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), aims to have its common shares listed under the ticker “STKE” on Nasdaq, according to a Form 40-F registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The listing comes as Sol Strategies reveals it holds over 420,000 SOL tokens, which makes the firm one of the more prominent institutional holders of Solana’s native asset. Source: SEC Sol Strategies Eyes Growth as Digital Asset Investment Vehicle Sol Strategies is positioning itself as a digital asset investment vehicle with a focus on emerging blockchain technologies. In its filing, the company cited expectations of further growth driven by Solana’s growing market share in asset tokenization and the digital asset infrastructure landscape. The company also revealed it has 172.2 million common shares outstanding, along with a range of convertible securities—including over 12 million warrants and 5.3 million stock options. These figures point to a potentially active capitalization table, should investor interest pick up following a successful U.S. listing. Sol Strategies qualifies as a “foreign private issuer” under SEC rules, which exempts it from certain U.S. regulatory requirements, including proxy solicitation rules and Section 16 filings. It intends to continue following Canadian governance practices under the CSE framework, which differ in several ways from U.S. standards. For instance, its board does not require a majority of independent directors, and it does not maintain separate nominating or compensation committees as mandated by Nasdaq for domestic issuers. Despite the listing ambitions, the firm acknowledged a range of risks, including the evolving nature of crypto regulation, potential volatility in digital asset prices, and the uncertainty surrounding classification of certain tokens under securities laws. SOL Strategies Files $1B Shelf Prospectus for Future Growth In May, SOL Strategies filed a preliminary shelf prospectus in Canada on May 27, aiming to raise up to $1 billion . While the company has no immediate fundraising plans, the filing is a strategic move to create financing flexibility as it targets expansion within the Solana ecosystem. Once approved, the shelf will allow SOL Strategies to offer a mix of securities, ranging from common shares to debt instruments, over time without re-filing for each issuance. In April, the company also secured a $500 million convertible note facility from ATW Partners in April. Proceeds will be used to acquire and stake SOL tokens on SOL Strategies’ own validators. The notes are interest-bearing in SOL and performance-linked, aligning the firm’s capital strategy with Solana’s staking economy. In another development, SOL Strategies has signed an MOU with Superstate to explore issuing tokenized company shares on the Solana blockchain. The initiative, still subject to regulatory review, would mark one of the first attempts to move public equity on-chain.
SynFutures
F$0.009028-2.92%
Union
U$0.01129+12.67%
Solana
SOL$240.64+6.22%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 14:29
Share
Thai SEC opens consultation period for token issuance rules

Thai SEC opens consultation period for token issuance rules

The consultation period comes as Thailand seeks to clarify regulations for the crypto industry.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01491+6.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 06:03
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Thai SEC opens consultation period for token issuance rules

This Altcoin Has Been Backed By Top Experts To Outperform Solana, XRP and Cardano In The Next 6 Months

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Builds Momentum on ETF Hype, While Viral $0.035 DeFi Crypto Targets $1