Forward Industries Completes $1.65 Billion Private Placement to Advance Solana’s Financial Strategy

By: PANews
2025/09/11 18:10
Solana
SOL$225.07+0.33%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.01368-25.24%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002502-0.07%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009242-2.61%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12656+1.81%

PANews reported on September 11 that according to Businesswire, Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) announced that its previously announced private investment in equity (PIPE) financing has been successfully completed, with the financing led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. This PIPE financing brought the company approximately US$1.65 billion in total proceeds. The company plans to use the net proceeds from this issuance primarily to purchase SOL, the native digital asset of the Solana blockchain, as working capital and funding for any future transactions, to establish the company's cryptocurrency funding operations, and to pay transaction fees. In addition to Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin's combined subscription of over US$300 million, this PIPE also received support and participation from several global investment firms and leaders in the digital asset ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Li Yang, Chairman of the National Financial and Development Laboratory: Facing the wave of stablecoins, China needs to advance on two tracks

Li Yang, Chairman of the National Financial and Development Laboratory: Facing the wave of stablecoins, China needs to advance on two tracks

PANews reported on June 21 that Li Yang, member of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and chairman of the National Finance and Development Laboratory, delivered a keynote speech entitled
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+25.63%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 14:22
Share
OpenAI to hold biosafety summit in July to promote safe development of AI bio-capabilities

OpenAI to hold biosafety summit in July to promote safe development of AI bio-capabilities

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that as the capabilities of AI models in the biological field improve, the company is strengthening security protection and working with global
BIO Protocol
BIO$0.14473-1.90%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000205+1.48%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4407+0.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:10
Share
Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, Japanese clothing chain Mac House has completed fundraising by allocating new stock reservation rights to third parties, with a total amount
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014281+3.32%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+25.63%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:40
Share

Trending News

More

Li Yang, Chairman of the National Financial and Development Laboratory: Facing the wave of stablecoins, China needs to advance on two tracks

OpenAI to hold biosafety summit in July to promote safe development of AI bio-capabilities

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

The Death of Clicks: Why Google's AI Overviews Are an Existential Threat to SEO

Top Reasons Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has Had a Rough 2025 and Alternative Meme Coin Set to Explode Next