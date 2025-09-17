Forward Industries Launches $4B Share Sale to Expand Solana Treasury Strategy

TLDR :

Forward Industries filed a $4B ATM equity program with the SEC to support Solana treasury expansion.

The firm plans to deploy proceeds into SOL purchases, working capital, and income-generating assets.

Cantor Fitzgerald will act as agent for ATM share sales, with no set number of shares guaranteed.

The filing follows Forward Industries’ purchase of 6.8M SOL, solidifying its Solana treasury strategy.



Forward Industries just put a big move on the table. The Nasdaq-listed firm filed a $4 billion at-the-market equity program with the SEC.

The filing clears the way for fresh capital to flow in whenever the company decides. The plan ties directly to its Solana-focused treasury strategy and its push for growth. Investors are watching closely to see how much of this program gets tapped and how it affects the stock price.

Wu Blockchain reported that Forward Industries’ filing allows flexible share sales through Cantor Fitzgerald. This gives the company a way to raise funds over time without locking into a fixed sale amount upfront.

According to the release, there’s no escrow or trust arrangement for the proceeds. That means the company can immediately use funds for operations, Solana purchases, and other growth initiatives.

$4B Program to Power Solana Treasury

The company made it clear that proceeds will be directed toward its Solana strategy. After completing what it called the largest Solana treasury raise so far, it has already accumulated more than 6.8 million SOL. The ATM program now gives it additional flexibility to scale that position when market conditions look right.

Forward Industries stated that capital will also go toward working capital and income-generating assets. This approach helps strengthen the balance sheet while keeping room for strategic growth. The filing indicated that shares would be issued under its automatic shelf registration, which became effective on September 17, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald will act as the sales agent for the program. They will use commercially reasonable efforts to sell the shares as per agreed terms. There’s no requirement to sell a specific dollar amount, giving the company room to control its pace of capital raising.

The company’s chairman, Kyle Samani, said the ATM program gives them a controlled and efficient way to raise capital. He noted it aligns with their long-term vision of building a large-scale Solana treasury.

SEC Filing Sets Flexible Terms

The SEC filing gives Forward Industries a continuous way to raise funds. Investors can expect sales to happen in open-market transactions as needed. This type of structure is common among companies seeking to raise capital gradually, limiting market disruption.

The registration statement on Form S-3 includes the prospectus for the offering. Forward Industries encouraged investors to review it before making decisions. The filing provides transparency on the terms and potential use of funds.

Market participants are now looking at how this $4 billion program might influence Solana accumulation and the company’s stock price. With flexibility built into the process, Forward Industries can time sales to market demand.

The post Forward Industries Launches $4B Share Sale to Expand Solana Treasury Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.