Forward Industries Launches Solana Treasury With $1.58 Billion Purchase

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/16 16:00
Solana
SOL$235,19+0,07%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08796-4,68%
Major
MAJOR$0,16088+0,28%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0,00174-2,79%
Forward
FORWARD$0,0002444+1,36%

Forward Industries has commenced its Solana treasury strategy with an acquisition of more than 6.8 million SOL, backed by major industry players.

Galaxy, Multicoin, & Jump Back Forward’s Solana Treasury

According to a press release, Forward Industries has completed its initial liquid Solana purchases totaling 6,822,000 SOL for its treasury strategy. The tokens cost the company $232 each or a total of $1.58 billion. CoinGecko’s tracker shows the largest SOL treasury before today held $474 million, making Forward’s bet the largest yet.

Forward Industries is a publicly-traded company that has historically focused on design and manufacturing. The dip into the digital asset sector with the Solana treasury program represents a new shift.

Kyle Samani, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Forward Industries, said:

On September 11th, the firm closed a private investment in public equity (PIPE) raising $1.65 billion. The main players behind the financing were Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto, each of which are firms that have had a notable presence in the digital assets sector. The latest purchase is the initial deployment of this raised capital.

Forward doesn’t plan to just passively hold SOL. Instead, the company has said it will take a more dynamic approach, deploying assets within the cryptocurrency’s ecosystem to generate more value. So far, it has put all its holdings into staking.

Samani noted:

Forward’s treasury isn’t the only SOL news for today. Neurotech company Helius Medical Technologies has also revealed a plan for a Solana treasury strategy, as per a press release.

The company intends to raise $500 million through PIPE financing and a further $750 million via stapled warrants. Backers include Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, among other names.

Speaking of digital asset treasury companies, the OG firm Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) has also added to its Bitcoin holdings today, as announced by co-founder and chairman Michael Saylor in an X post.

The acquisition has involved a total of 525 BTC, with a cost basis of $114,562 per token. In total, the buy has cost the company about $60.2 million, which is relatively modest when compared to some of the earlier purchases.

SOL Price

Solana neared the $250 mark during the weekend, but the asset’s price has declined since then as it has dropped to the $233 level.

Solana Price Chart

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01356-2,02%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:19
Share
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
RealLink
REAL$0,06299-0,04%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,1317-0,50%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:37
Share
FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, the FBI assisted in the capture of British citizen Kai West (also known as "IntelBroker"), who was suspected of serial
CATCH
CATCH$0,032-1,53%
PAID Network
PAID$0,02-0,99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0857-1,03%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 08:40
Share

Trending News

More

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Top 3 Crypto to Buy During a Global Recession