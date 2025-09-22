The post Forward Industries plans tokenized shares launch on Solana with Superstate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Forward Industries will launch tokenized shares on the Solana blockchain via Superstate, enabling digital versions of its NASDAQ-traded stock. The move marks a substantial blockchain shift for Forward Industries, which recently raised $1.65 billion for a Solana-based treasury. Forward Industries plans to launch tokenized shares on the Solana blockchain through Superstate, a blockchain-focused firm specializing in tokenizing traditional assets. The company, which trades under the ticker $FORD on NASDAQ, will use Superstate’s platform to create digital versions of its stock as blockchain tokens. This move follows Forward Industries’ blockchain pivot, including raising $1.65 billion to build a Solana-based treasury. The tokenized shares will enable features like fractional ownership and potentially 24/7 trading, representing a shift from traditional stock markets to blockchain infrastructure. Solana’s ecosystem processed tens of thousands of transactions per second on average in 2025 and hosted more than $10 billion in total value locked in DeFi protocols. The blockchain’s high-speed transactions and low costs have made it popular for tokenizing real-world assets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/forward-industries-tokenized-shares-solana-superstate/The post Forward Industries plans tokenized shares launch on Solana with Superstate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Forward Industries will launch tokenized shares on the Solana blockchain via Superstate, enabling digital versions of its NASDAQ-traded stock. The move marks a substantial blockchain shift for Forward Industries, which recently raised $1.65 billion for a Solana-based treasury. Forward Industries plans to launch tokenized shares on the Solana blockchain through Superstate, a blockchain-focused firm specializing in tokenizing traditional assets. The company, which trades under the ticker $FORD on NASDAQ, will use Superstate’s platform to create digital versions of its stock as blockchain tokens. This move follows Forward Industries’ blockchain pivot, including raising $1.65 billion to build a Solana-based treasury. The tokenized shares will enable features like fractional ownership and potentially 24/7 trading, representing a shift from traditional stock markets to blockchain infrastructure. Solana’s ecosystem processed tens of thousands of transactions per second on average in 2025 and hosted more than $10 billion in total value locked in DeFi protocols. The blockchain’s high-speed transactions and low costs have made it popular for tokenizing real-world assets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/forward-industries-tokenized-shares-solana-superstate/

Forward Industries plans tokenized shares launch on Solana with Superstate

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 23:38
Key Takeaways

  • Forward Industries will launch tokenized shares on the Solana blockchain via Superstate, enabling digital versions of its NASDAQ-traded stock.
  • The move marks a substantial blockchain shift for Forward Industries, which recently raised $1.65 billion for a Solana-based treasury.

Forward Industries plans to launch tokenized shares on the Solana blockchain through Superstate, a blockchain-focused firm specializing in tokenizing traditional assets.

The company, which trades under the ticker $FORD on NASDAQ, will use Superstate’s platform to create digital versions of its stock as blockchain tokens. This move follows Forward Industries’ blockchain pivot, including raising $1.65 billion to build a Solana-based treasury.

The tokenized shares will enable features like fractional ownership and potentially 24/7 trading, representing a shift from traditional stock markets to blockchain infrastructure.

Solana’s ecosystem processed tens of thousands of transactions per second on average in 2025 and hosted more than $10 billion in total value locked in DeFi protocols. The blockchain’s high-speed transactions and low costs have made it popular for tokenizing real-world assets.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/forward-industries-tokenized-shares-solana-superstate/

