Forward Industries plans tokenized shares launch on Solana with Superstate

Key Takeaways

Forward Industries will launch tokenized shares on the Solana blockchain via Superstate, enabling digital versions of its NASDAQ-traded stock.

The move marks a substantial blockchain shift for Forward Industries, which recently raised $1.65 billion for a Solana-based treasury.

Forward Industries plans to launch tokenized shares on the Solana blockchain through Superstate, a blockchain-focused firm specializing in tokenizing traditional assets.

The company, which trades under the ticker $FORD on NASDAQ, will use Superstate’s platform to create digital versions of its stock as blockchain tokens. This move follows Forward Industries’ blockchain pivot, including raising $1.65 billion to build a Solana-based treasury.

The tokenized shares will enable features like fractional ownership and potentially 24/7 trading, representing a shift from traditional stock markets to blockchain infrastructure.

Solana’s ecosystem processed tens of thousands of transactions per second on average in 2025 and hosted more than $10 billion in total value locked in DeFi protocols. The blockchain’s high-speed transactions and low costs have made it popular for tokenizing real-world assets.