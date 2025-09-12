Forward Industries Secures $1.65 Billion PIPE Financing

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 18:25
Solana
SOL$237.98+4.56%
Movement
MOVE$0.1277+0.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015986+0.16%
Boost
BOOST$0.10137+4.37%
Major
MAJOR$0.16003-1.00%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002469-1.24%
Key Points:
  • Forward Industries completes $1.65 billion PIPE financing round for Solana.
  • Kyle Samani invests $25 million, now Chairman.
  • Raises Solana’s institutional status with strategic backing.

Forward Industries has raised $1.65 billion through a PIPE financing round led by Multicoin Capital, Jump, and Galaxy, as announced by co-founder Kyle Samani on September 12th.

This significant move into Solana establishes Forward Industries as a pivotal institutional participant, catalyzing SOL price growth and market liquidity, with substantial backing from major crypto investors.

Forward Industries’ $1.65B Boost to Solana Ecosystem

Forward Industries secured a $1.65 billion PIPE financing round to cultivate a Solana (SOL) treasury, drawing significant support from Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto, and Galaxy Digital. Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin Capital, personally invested $25 million in the initiative and has been appointed as Chairman of Forward Industries, indicating a strategic shift for the company toward digital asset engagement.

The substantial investment aims to bolster the Solana ecosystem by enhancing liquidity and institutional growth. This positions Forward Industries as a pivotal player within the Solana network, altering its focus to include digital asset acquisition, primarily stacking Solana.

Market reactions were swift, with Forward Industries’ shares climbing initially by 13% in pre-market trading. Kyle Samani highlighted Solana’s anticipated impact on global markets, stating:

Solana’s Market Performance and Strategic Implications

Did you know? Solana is known for its high throughput and low transaction costs, making it a popular choice for decentralized applications.

CoinMarketCap reports Solana (SOL) currently trades at $238.15, commanding a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $12.89 billion, reflecting a 5.84% price increase in the past 24 hours as of September 12, 2025. The 90-day price change stands at 63.71%.

Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:14 UTC on September 12, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts from Coincu note that Forward Industries’ strategic investment in Solana may solidify its role as a leading institutional asset in the blockchain space, an approach akin to larger corporate treasury models. This move is expected to recalibrate market dynamics, enhancing Solana’s standing among institutional investors.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/forward-industries-165b-pipe-financing/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

With the Fed's Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?

With the Fed's Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?

On September 12, $3.4 billion worth of Bitcoin and $850 million worth of Ethereum options will expire on the Deribit derivatives exchange. Continue Reading: With the Fed's Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?
Bitcoin
BTC$114,855.64+0.69%
Ethereum
ETH$4,512.31+2.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 17:10
Share
Chanlink Breaks Out to a Weekly High as New Partnerships Boost On-Chain Adoption

Chanlink Breaks Out to a Weekly High as New Partnerships Boost On-Chain Adoption

Chainlink ($LINK) has quietly surged to a weekly high of $23.92, according to LunarCrush data. The price jump comes as a wave of new partnerships and integrations position Chainlink as a key player in the next phase of blockchain infrastructure. One major driver is a new partnership with UBS and DigiFT. Under the Hong Kong
Chainlink
LINK$24.26+2.19%
Boost
BOOST$0.10097+3.59%
Major
MAJOR$0.16051-0.57%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 17:20
Share
Maxi Doge ($MAXI): Cơ hội đầu tư meme coin tiềm năng năm 2025

Maxi Doge ($MAXI): Cơ hội đầu tư meme coin tiềm năng năm 2025

Thay vì chỉ là một thương vụ may mắn như nhiều trader từng trải qua với các meme coin trước đây, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) được xây dựng như một dự án có tầm nhìn dài hạn và cộng đồng vững mạnh. Đây không chỉ là một “token theo trend”, mà còn là một meme coin […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01407+1.58%
MAY
MAY$0.04463+0.35%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2591+3.54%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/12 17:53
Share

Trending News

More

With the Fed's Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?

Chanlink Breaks Out to a Weekly High as New Partnerships Boost On-Chain Adoption

Maxi Doge ($MAXI): Cơ hội đầu tư meme coin tiềm năng năm 2025

Negentropy Capital announces dissolution and will liquidate remaining funds and project quotas

An early HYPE whale sold about 67,000 HYPEs again, and its total profit has exceeded US$57 million.