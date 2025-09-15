Forward Industries spends $1.58 billion to purchase more than 6.82 million SOL

By: PANews
2025/09/15 20:08
Solana
SOL$236,25-%3,76
Moonveil
MORE$0,09042-%8,19
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01358-%5,62
Jump Tom
JUMP$0,00177-%35,63
Forward
FORWARD$0,0002444-%0,65

PANews reported on September 15th that, according to Business Wire , Forward Industries announced that it had purchased 6,822,000 Solana ( SOL) tokens at an average price of $ 232 per token , for a total of approximately $1.58 billion. This transaction represents the first deployment of the company's $1.65 billion PIPE financing led by Galaxy Digital , Jump Crypto , and Multicoin Capital. All of the SOL purchased by Forward Industries has been staked, with some transactions completed through DFlow, the Solana on-chain platform . The company plans to increase the value of its SOL tokens per share through active management and on-chain operations .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0,04552-%4,71
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0899+%4,29
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Share
Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Frax has evolved into a full-stack monetary system built around regulatory clarity, institutional synergy, and vertical integration.
WHY
WHY$0,00000003181+%3,68
Share
PANews2025/05/15 14:58
Share
Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

Chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Accountants and Financial Reporting, Sun Deji, said that he expects the government to wait a little longer before publishing guidelines on how to audit stablecoins. According to a report by local media Sing…
SUN
SUN$0,020428-%1,69
CyberKongz
KONG$0,01417-%3,40
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/15 20:16
Share

Trending News

More

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Promises Cryptocurrency! "I Will Provide Advance Notice!"

Powell: Expect tariff-driven inflation to rise in coming months