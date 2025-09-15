Forward Industries spends $1.58 billion to purchase more than 6.82 million SOL

PANews reported on September 15th that, according to Business Wire , Forward Industries announced that it had purchased 6,822,000 Solana ( SOL) tokens at an average price of $ 232 per token , for a total of approximately $1.58 billion. This transaction represents the first deployment of the company's $1.65 billion PIPE financing led by Galaxy Digital , Jump Crypto , and Multicoin Capital. All of the SOL purchased by Forward Industries has been staked, with some transactions completed through DFlow, the Solana on-chain platform . The company plans to increase the value of its SOL tokens per share through active management and on-chain operations .