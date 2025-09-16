Forward Industries Stakes $1.58 Billion in Solana, Begins On-Chain Treasury Strategy

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/16 07:00
Solana
SOL$234.4-3.12%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001735-0.17%
Boost
BOOST$0.10133+6.80%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01851-4.48%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002445-0.56%

Forward Industries stakes $1.58B in Solana, launching on-chain treasury strategy to support DeFi, boost transparency, and earn staking rewards.

Forward Industries, a Nasdaq-listed treasury firm focused on the Solana ecosystem, has made headlines with a massive investment in SOL. The company has officially bought 6,822,000 SOL tokens, spending roughly $1.58 billion at an average price for the tokens ($232 per token). This significant acquisition is part of the firm’s ambition to purchase treasury stocks focused on Solana.

Solana Treasury Strategy Begins With $1.58B Stake From Forward Industries

The possible transaction warehouses of acquisition of the SOL, the official announcement stated that a combination of open market and on-chain deals was necessary for the purchase of the SOL coin. Importantly, the full amount has already been fully staked, an important signal to Forward Industries regarding its long-term commitment to the network of Solana and its future growth.

Related Reading: DeFi Development Corp. Launches First Solana Treasury in the UK | Live Bitcoin News

This investment comes on the heels of the company’s recent $1.65 billion PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) financing round, which was led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto and Multicoin Capital. The newly raised funds were used to commence this large accumulation of SOL, and more activities on-chain should be expected in the upcoming months.

In a statement, Kyle Samani, Chairman of the Board of Forward Industries, said the purchase was a “significant milestone”. He emphasized that the company’s strategy is different and tailored to profit from Solana’s fast growth and profit. According to him, Forward Industries is looking to become the world’s largest company in Solana Treasury holdings.

Moreover, Samani emphasized the need to make purchases directly on-chain. He explained that this approach is part of the company’s larger ambitions of the move to operate natively inside of the Solana ecosystem. As a result, Forward Industries seeks to provide support both for the decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure and its shareholders, respectively by making the trade transparent and efficient.

Forward Industries Strengthens Solana with $1M Trade and Full Staking

One particular detail in this announcement sees $1 million on-chain trade, paid via DFlow1, a decentralized exchange aggregator specifically designed for the Solana network. The trade used SolFi, one of the integrated liquidity providers available in DFlow. This is an important move announcing how Forward Industries is playing a game to find the best execution practices by tapping the diversified trading platforms.

Furthermore, this on-chain transaction was the first one of many transactions that the firm planned to explain. As the company develops its presence on Solana, it plans to conduct more on-chain operations for improved performance, more economical cost of trading, and high levels of transparency.

In addition to expanding absorption into its holdings of SOL, Forward Industries is also helping to bolster the Solana network. By “staking” its assets, the firm directly contributes toward the security and decentralization of the blockchain. At the same time, staking rewards can be a new revenue stream that ensures long-term business sustainability.

In conclusion, Forward Industries has made a bold move into the world of decentralized finance with this multi-billion-dollar investment into Solana. With powerful backers, a well-defined strategy in place, and a target of on-chain actions under its belt, the company is putting itself in the heart of Solana’s financial ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01224-1.44%
MAY
MAY$0.0431-6.46%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857+3.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Share
MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

PANews reported on September 16th that MoonPay Inc. has acquired cryptocurrency payments startup Meso Network, moving toward building a global payments network supporting both crypto and fiat currencies, placing it in direct competition with Circle Internet Group Inc. and Visa Inc. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. CEO Ivan Soto-Wright stated that the acquisition will improve support for the U.S. banking system and optimize the developer platform to facilitate product integration. Meso co-founders Ali Aghareza and Ben Mills, who previously worked at PayPal's Braintree division and Venmo, will serve as MoonPay's chief technology officer and senior vice president of product, respectively. People familiar with the matter revealed that MoonPay is in talks with investors for a new round of funding, with the company's valuation expected to increase from $3.4 billion in 2021. A spokesperson declined to comment. The Meso Network acquisition is reportedly MoonPay's fourth acquisition this year, following its acquisitions of Iron, Helio, and the unannounced Decent.xyz deal.
Union
U$0.021857+39.39%
Vice
VICE$0.01938-12.02%
Startup
STARTUP$0.008968-16.27%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 08:43
Share
Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

From the rapid collapse of the &quot;TIKTOK&quot; memecoin that just happened, to the suspected hype of the &quot;Restore The Republic&quot; (RTR) token in the name of Trump, Fournier has appeared at the center of the storm again and again.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.512-2.90%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.34-0.94%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002035-8.58%
Share
PANews2025/01/20 23:08
Share

Trending News

More

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

BullZilla Presale, Mog Coin Momentum, and Snek on Cardano

Top New Meme Coins to Invest In: Mog Coin and Snek Build Momentum as BullZilla Roars Past $420k With Whale Inflows