Forward Industries Targets $4b Share Sale To Boost Solana Treasury Growth

Forward Industries Files for $4 Billion ATM Equity Offering to Fuel Solana Treasury Strategy

Nasdaq-listed Forward Industries has announced plans to establish an at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program, potentially raising up to $4 billion. The move aims to provide flexible capital access to support its expanding Solana-focused treasury holdings.

On Wednesday, the company disclosed that the offering will be facilitated through sales agent Cantor Fitzgerald, with the ability to issue and sell common stock under an automatic shelf registration filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Such registration allows large, publicly traded firms to raise capital swiftly and flexibly, depending on market conditions.

Though the fund maximum is set at $4 billion, Forward Industries emphasized that actual sales may vary and depend on market dynamics at the time.

Funding to Bolster Solana Holdings and Corporate Growth

The proceeds from this equity program are earmarked for general corporate purposes, including working capital, strategic growth initiatives, and expanding its Solana (SOL) treasury. Kyle Samani, Chairman of Forward Industries’ board, highlighted that this offering enhances their capacity to grow their Solana position, strengthen the company’s balance sheet, and fund future expansion aligned with its long-term vision.

Earlier in September, Forward Industries announced its plan to build a significant Solana treasury, securing commitments of over $1.65 billion from notable investors like Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. The firm’s strategy has already seen substantial investment, with Galaxy Digital alone purchasing $306 million in SOL tokens in a single day to boost Forward’s holdings.

Currently, data from the Solana Strategic Reserve indicates that Forward Industries commands the largest SOL treasury among companies, holding approximately $1.6 billion worth of tokens.

Institutional Support Pushes Solana’s Ecosystem to New Heights

Forward Industries is part of a growing trend among firms establishing strategic Solana reserves. As of recent reports, the total SOL tokens held in treasury strategies by various companies have surpassed 17.11 million, valued at over $4 billion — reflecting rising institutional interest in Solana’s potential.

Among the companies actively building Solana reserves are Sharps Technology, DeFi Development Corp., and Upexi, showcasing widespread corporate confidence in blockchain’s fastest-growing ecosystem.

With ongoing institutional adoption and increasing digital asset allocations, blockchain technologies and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to shape the future of finance, while regulatory discussions seek to balance innovation with investor protection.

