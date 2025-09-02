FoxWallet Taps HolmesAI to Redefine Web3 Security and Personalization

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/02 03:30
Sleepless AI
AI$0.123-6.60%
wallet-blackgreen main

FoxWallet is thrilled to announce its strategic collaboration with HolmesAI to improve secure and intelligent Web3 experiences. This partnership aims to enable the integration of Persona into the FoxWallet ecosystem. Persona is based on the personalized knowledge-proven technology of HolmesAI. As a result, the integration infuses security into personalization, reinventing the interactions of users with the decentralized world.

FoxWallet, a multi-chain and secure Web3 crypto wallet, has announced the news via its official X account. The other partner, HolmesAI, is a platform for personalized AI agents. 

HolmesAI’s Persona Marks as a Personalized AI to Interact Smartly

HolmesAI’s Persona is the focal point of this synergy. It is a platform providing users with highly personalized AI agents made through individual knowledge bases. Through this innovation, the partnership enables more intuitive and tailored digital experiences.

This incentive is set to empower users by allowing them to tackle interactions in a secure and personal way. HolmesAI introduces Persona to pave the way for a digital era where AI can assist users while directing them towards their needs. 

FoxWallet, a secure and Personalized Gateway for Web3

FoxWallet is among the most trusted platforms that can handle digital assets and their flow. With this, the platform is set to cement its reputation as a secure gateway for the Web3 ecosystem. FoxWallet integrates into HolmesAI’s persona to empower its users to get the fast-paced interaction advantage. The persona does not compromise security to engage with AI-powered personalization.

Through this alliance, FoxWallet is set to solidify its position, leveraging advanced intelligence to enhance the Web3 experience while protecting assets. The collaboration between FoxWallet and HolmesAI combines secure infrastructure and AI innovation, respectively. In this way, the forces joined to reshape trust, personalization, and user empowerment in the Web3 space.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance A seemingly ordinary announcement has cast a meaningful stone on the intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional finance. On June 19, Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc.
Solana
SOL$194.72-5.00%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0745+2.05%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00312+5.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:00
Share
Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

A large on-chain entity has converted a significant portion of BTC into ETH, bringing the exposure in Ether to approximately $3.8 billion.
Bitcoin
BTC$107,810.91-1.10%
Ethereum
ETH$4,267.01-4.34%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/02 00:06
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.37552-9.55%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07528-0.43%
HIVE
HIVE$0.1927-4.31%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share

Trending News

More

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

UAE's RAK Properties to accept Bitcoin, other cryptos for real estate deals