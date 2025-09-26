Fractal Bitcoin launches Wrapped FB (WFB) on Ethereum

PANews reported on September 26th that Fractal Bitcoin has launched Wrapped FB (WFB), an ERC-20-based wrapped token on the Ethereum blockchain. The goal is to bring the native value of Bitcoin to the Ethereum ecosystem. Each WFB token is reportedly backed 1:1 by FB tokens reserved on the Fractal mainnet, with the reserve publicly verifiable on-chain. An initial 2.1 million FB tokens will be locked on the Fractal mainnet and issued on Ethereum as WFB.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.