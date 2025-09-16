France, Austria and Italy Urge Stronger EU Oversight of Crypto Markets Under MiCA

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 14:29
Threshold
T$0.01676+1.82%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004072-1.76%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23126-0.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357-3.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01712-2.95%

Market watchdogs in France, Austria and Italy want the European Union to tighten its approach to crypto regulation, warning that uneven enforcement of the bloc’s landmark MiCA legislation could leave investors exposed to risks that aren’t covered by the rules.

In a joint statement, France’s Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), Austria’s Finanzmarktaufsichtsbehörde (FMA) and Italy’s Consob said the first months of MiCA’s rollout revealed “major differences” in how national supervisors apply the law. Without changes, they argued, firms may shop around for lenient jurisdictions, undermining both investor protection and Europe’s competitiveness in digital assets.

The regulators set out four proposals. Chief among them is handing direct supervision of the largest crypto-asset service providers to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). They also want to close loopholes allowing EU intermediaries to route orders to offshore platforms not bound by MiCA, a practice that leaves investors without regulatory safeguards.

The authorities also called for mandatory, independent cybersecurity audits before firms receive or renew MiCA licenses, citing the sector’s high exposure to hacks. Finally, they proposed a centralized filing system for token white papers to simplify cross-border offerings and ensure legal clarity.

While MiCA was designed to harmonize crypto oversight across the EU, the three regulators say swift adjustments are needed to align with international standards set by the Financial Stability Board and IOSCO. Without them, they caution, national regulators may be forced into emergency measures that risk fracturing Europe’s digital asset market.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/15/france-austria-and-italy-urge-stronger-eu-oversight-of-crypto-markets-under-mica

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

The post XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF officially goes live in the United States. Unlike traditional spot ETF filings that remain stuck in SEC approval limbo, this fund takes a unique path by adopting a ’40 Act structure, giving it stronger regulatory backing and oversight. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett explained, “This structure makes XRPR even more significant than …
FOX Token
FOX$0.02898+2.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08932-5.89%
XRP
XRP$3.0183+0.91%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/16 14:16
Share
Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

A few of Solana's metrics have hinted at something important about to happen soon.
Solana
SOL$236.85-0.21%
SphereX
HERE$0.000275+37.50%
SOON
SOON$0.3111-0.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 13:00
Share
MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

MoonPay said that the deal supports its goal of building an international crypto payments network under a unified regulatory framework.
Startup
STARTUP$0.008993+5.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:56
Share

Trending News

More

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

Crypto wallet Senpi completes $4 million seed round of financing, led by Lemniscap and Coinbase Ventures

Latam Insights Encore: Schrödinger’s Bitcoin Purchases? El Salvador Should Issue Clarification