The American tech company Apple Inc. is under thorough investigation in France regarding the use of voice recordings created by its virtual assistant, Siri. The Office for Combating Cybercrime is handling the investigation, according to a report from the Paris prosecutor’s office dated Monday, October 6.

When reports requested that the tech company comment on the situation, an Apple spokesperson pointed to a blog post the firm published in January about its use of voice recordings. The spokesperson, however, did not provide any additional information.

This development follows the departure of Robby Walker, one of Apple’s most senior AI and search executives, after years of delays and frustrations surrounding the company’s flagship voice assistant, Siri.

Walker, who reported directly to AI chief John Giannandrea, was previously in charge of Siri. He changed roles earlier this year to lead Apple’s Answers team after a major reshuffling, which some attribute to the challenges Apple faced in rolling out Apple Intelligence. Oversight of Siri was moved to software engineering chief Craig Federighi following delays in delivering the promised improvements to the assistant.

France implements a tough stance against US tech giants

The investigation conducted on Apple aims to assess how the tech giant collects user recordings via Siri, the assistant found on most of the company’s devices.

The tech company revealed that it can record and store audio interactions through Siri to improve its services. According to the firm, this is a process users need to opt into. In addition, the tech giant pointed out that some of this information may be stored for as long as two years and can be reviewed by “graders,” subcontractors who work for Apple.

Regarding the investigation into Apple, tech analysts have noted that France’s approach demonstrates a tough stance against significant US tech firms. This is because they initiate strict investigations linked to antitrust issues and charge taxes on digital services. In response to the situation, US President Donald Trump referred to such taxes as discriminatory and cautioned that if not addressed, the US might retaliate with tariffs.

Notably, what triggered this investigation was a human rights group, Ligue des droits de l’Homme’s earlier complaint raised this year.

Based on the complaint, the group had raised concerns about statements made by a former Apple subcontractor in Ireland, Thomas Le Bonniec, who openly discussed examining sensitive user recordings. This included recordings of cancer patients.

According to the statement made by Thomas Le Bonniec, Apple hired him in May 2019 to review transcripts of user recordings from Siri. Just like any other employee, he stuck to his assigned role. He listened to conversations where people held discussions on various topics such as cancer, deceased family members, religion, pornography, politics, relationships, and drugs. Interestingly, these conversations were from individuals who did not intend to activate Siri.

Apple responded to the above claims in a blog post from January, highlighting that it does not store audio recordings of Siri conversations unless users grant permission to share their information to assist in improving Siri. The company added that even in these cases, they only adhere to the intended purpose of utilizing the information to enhance Siri.

Paris cybercrime unit probes Apple’s Siri practice

Following the investigation, the process proposed by the cybercrime section, called section J3, of the Paris prosecutor’s office, focuses on addressing several crucial questions.

These questions include: “How many recordings has Apple created since 2014? How many individuals are affected (including all their contacts and those close to them)? Where is this information stored?” Other questions raised were whether Apple should continue operating as it has been.

Thomas Le Bonniec had decided to submit his case to the French courts after unsuccessfully appealing to data protection authorities: the CNIL, a French independent Data Protection Authority, and its Irish counterpart that tackles GDPR cases for American tech firms.

In 2022, the Irish CNIL closed the report without implementing any action or launching an investigation.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/apple-faces-french-probe-over-siri/