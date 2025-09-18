France Pushes Back on “Passporting” European Crypto Exchanges

France’s main financial watchdog, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), has warned that it could block crypto firms from relying on the European Union’s “passporting” system to expand across borders. The warning comes just as the EU begins to roll out its landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework.

Passporting makes it possible for a company licensed in one EU country to operate throughout the bloc. French regulators argue that this setup invites regulatory arbitrage, with firms seeking approval in countries with looser oversight before entering the wider market. The AMF says this risks undermining investor protection and runs against the level playing field MiCA was supposed to create.

The dispute shows how tricky it will be to put a single rulebook into practice. MiCA is meant to unify the European market, but national regulators are reluctant to give up control, especially when they believe enforcement is weaker elsewhere.

What It Means for Crypto Firms

For exchanges and stablecoin issuers, France’s position adds uncertainty. Many had expected MiCA to deliver a clear set of rules across Europe. Instead, they now face the possibility of additional national checks.

That could also push up compliance costs. Firms may end up juggling EU-wide requirements along with country-specific rules. Smaller operators are likely to struggle the most, which could limit competition.

From the regulatory side, officials argue that tougher oversight is necessary to stop loopholes being abused. France has been joined by Italy and Austria in taking a harder stance, suggesting the EU’s first attempt at harmonization may just be the start of a longer process.

The Rising Importance of KYC

The fight isn’t only about where companies get licensed. It’s also about how much customer information they must collect. Know Your Customer (KYC) checks sit at the heart of MiCA and other global frameworks, seen by regulators as vital for tackling money laundering and financial crime.

For users, however, stricter KYC often means less privacy and more friction. Opening an account on a European exchange may soon involve handing over far more personal data than before, with fewer ways to opt out.

Why Self-Custody Is Attracting More Users

This is where self-custody wallets come into the picture. Unlike centralized exchanges, non-custodial solutions let users hold their own assets directly, without accounts, approvals, or invasive ID checks.

While regulators continue to argue over the boundaries of KYC, self-custody sidesteps the issue entirely, offering privacy, borderless access, and full control of funds.

As Europe tightens the rules for exchanges, demand for tools that preserve independence is likely to grow. For many investors, the takeaway is clear: in a shifting regulatory landscape, holding your own keys is still the most reliable way to stay in charge.

