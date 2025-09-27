Franklin, Fidelity, and others update Solana ETF filings with staking features, signaling institutional demand, SEC progress, and potential approvals. A fresh wave of Solana ETF amendments has entered the spotlight. Franklin, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, and Canary filed updated S-1 forms. These amendments include staking provisions, which open up funds for yielding its proof-of-stake […] The post Franklin, Fidelity, and Others Update Solana ETF Filings with Staking Features appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Franklin, Fidelity, and others update Solana ETF filings with staking features, signaling institutional demand, SEC progress, and potential approvals. A fresh wave of Solana ETF amendments has entered the spotlight. Franklin, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, and Canary filed updated S-1 forms. These amendments include staking provisions, which open up funds for yielding its proof-of-stake […] The post Franklin, Fidelity, and Others Update Solana ETF Filings with Staking Features appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Franklin, Fidelity, and Others Update Solana ETF Filings with Staking Features

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/27 23:30
Franklin, Fidelity, and others update Solana ETF filings with staking features, signaling institutional demand, SEC progress, and potential approvals.

A fresh wave of Solana ETF amendments has entered the spotlight. Franklin, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, and Canary filed updated S-1 forms. These amendments include staking provisions, which open up funds for yielding its proof-of-stake mechanism of Solana. ETF Store CEO Nate Geraci said it was confirmed that filings came in and the approvals could come in within two weeks. The revisions point to increasing institutional interest in Solana as well as a general shift to yield-generating digital asset products.

Staking Features Signal Market Evolution in ETF Filings

Each filing had staking structures installed to catch additional returns. Funds plan to dump Solana holdings into staking accounts. Rewards would come in the form of either cash or SOL tokens, which is indicative of blockchain-native income streams. This design reproduces the traditional yield strategies, but it does everything totally on-chain. Analysts believe the SEC’s consideration of staking to be a big step. It has the effect of signaling to regulators that yield generation may now be viewed as consistent with ETF frameworks.

Nate Geraci stressed faster SEC reviews back his two-week forecast for approval. The recent developments on Bitcoin and Ether ETFs demonstrate this efficiency. Pantera Capital called Solana “next in line” after being under-allocated for years next to Bitcoin and Ether. Market observers suggest Solana’s speed and growing adoption come to make it an institutional-grade asset. These ETF filings point to its ripeness in digital asset food chain.

Meanwhile, it is noted that Solana’s momentum abroad was noted by Bitwise CIO Hunter Horsley. He added Bitwise’s European-listed Solana staking product had attracted $60m in five trading days. The surge is evidence, Horsley said, that “Solana is on people’s minds.” Such inflows give further credence to expectations of how strongly U.S.-listed Solana ETFs can take the market and, once approved.

Implications for Ethereum ETFs and Broader Altcoin Market

The fact that staking provisions were included in U.S. Solana ETF filings also has broader implications. Geraci noted that SEC acceptance here would be good news for oft delayed spot Ethereum ETFs. Applicants for Ether ETF have always challenged for yield-generating capabilities through staking. Analysts predict that approval of these structures could “reshape the market” by combining exposure with generating income. Optimism on the part of issuers continually mounts as the regulators seem to be more receptive.

Despite the cautious stance, issuers have every confidence. Grayscale, Bitwise and Canary estimated their Solana trusts would all use staked accounts directly. These accounts put rewards into either payouts or reinvested holdings. This flexibility is attractive to investors looking to get both the income and the growth. The structure reflects a design of the proof of stake implemented in Solana but from a regulatory perspective. Such developments underscore the balancing of innovation in blockchain for ETF issuers and the requirements for compliance.

In sum, the newest filings for a Solana ETF are a momentous occasion. With the addition of Franklin, Fidelity and others, institutional adoption is making progress. Staking provisions offer a mark of confidence in the ecosystem and regulatory advancement of Solana. Approval might help spark a new wave of ETF-fueled inflows, not just for Solana, but Ethereum, and beyond. The result may change the way that investors interact with digital assets through regulated financial vehicles.

